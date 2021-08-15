Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

It looks like the Arctic Monkeys might have been recording a new album

By Conor Lochrie
thebrag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news Arctic Monkeys fans, it looks like they might have finally been recording a new album. Maybe. Or not. Who knows. As per Stereogum, the band visited Butley Priory in Suffolk, England last month and the venue spilled the beans on their website about what went down while they were there.

tonedeaf.thebrag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Kane
Person
Alex Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arctic Monkeys#The Arctic#Alternative Music#Studio Album#Acoustics#The Butley Priory#The Indie Observer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Portugal
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Rock Musicmetalinjection

ANIMALS AS LEADERS Is Done Recording A New Album

Animals As Leaders has completed recording the follow-up to their 2016 album The Madness of Many. According to guitarist Tosin Abasi, the below tapping lick was the final bit recorded for the record. It's also Abasi's new ringtone. "Finished tracking everything for the next @animalsasleaders album last night! Pretty fitting...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ANVIL To Begin Recording New Album Tomorrow

Canadian metal legends ANVIL are about to enter the studio to begin recording their new LP. Earlier today (Monday, August 9), the band's guitarist/vocalist Steve "Lips" Kudlow tweeted: "Starting our recording of our 19th studio album in Germany tomorrow!! Nice to be back in Europe!!" ANVIL released its latest album,...
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: They Might Be Giants Announce New Album, Share Single

They Might Be Giants returned with the announcement of their 22nd studio album, BOOK. The announcement came with the release of the lead single “I Can’t Remember The Dream,” which arrived with abstract new music video. The band’s John Linnell describes the songs on the album as “humorously germane to...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

They Might Be Giants Preview New Album With ‘I Can’t Remember the Dream’

They Might Be Giants have dropped “I Can’t Remember the Dream,” off their upcoming album Book. The track opens with a guitar riff reminiscent of the Kingsmen’s “Louie Louie” as the duo struggle to recall a dream. The video depicts a figure in a costume doing laundry and washing the dishes, before drilling into a guitar and shattering a “Best Rock Video” award. Book, out October 29th, contains 15 songs — which John Linnell described as “humorously germane to the catastrophe going on around us.” The album will be released alongside a literal 144-page book, designed by Paul Sahre with images by Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson. “Paul took this crude device and showed what you could really do with it creatively, and combined with Brian’s photography it made up the secret sauce for the book,” John Flansburgh said in a statement. The album will be released in various formats, including CD, vinyl, and tape, which you can preorder here.
Musicjustjaredjr.com

Ally Brooke Is Recording a New Album In Spanish!

The 28-year-old singer and author is reportedly recording a new Spanish-language album, according to Billboard. In addition, Ally has signed a new record deal for her upcoming release. Ally has signed a joint record deal with indie labels Duars Entertainment and AMSI, and has become the first female artist signed...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

OVERKILL Almost Done Recording A New Album

Overkill is just about wrapped up recording the follow-up to their 2019 album The Wings of War. Overkill bassist D.D. Verni said in an interview with Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk that the band plans to mix the new album this fall. "We're still recording. The record's done, for the...
MusicPaste Magazine

Arctic Monkeys Reportedly Preparing New Music

Since the release of their interstellar 2018 album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, indie-rock icons Arctic Monkeys have been pretty quiet in terms of releasing new music, save for their 2020 live album Live At The Royal Albert Hall. However, according to a blog post from Suffolk venue Butley Priory, the band have been hard at work recording their seventh album.
Musicthebrag.com

Liam Gallagher reveals he’s “got two new albums on the go”

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has announced he has “two new albums” in the works. Speaking with Absolute Radio, Liam gave fans an insight on the progress of his upcoming work, telling host Dave Berry: “I’ve kind of got two albums on the go.”. “I’ve got like one that’s a...
MusicAlternative Press

These 10 vocalists were punk-rock standard-bearers during the ‘00s

Welcome to Alternative Press’ 10 best punk vocalists of the ‘00s. When we counted down that decade’s finest punk guitarists, we noted that the beginning of the new century was a turning point. The ‘90s began with Nirvana breaking down the door for punk-influenced alternative acts to become the mainstream music of the decade, peaked with Green Day cementing punk’s graduation to a significant commercial force and ended with Britney Spears and *NSYNC dominant. It was as if neither “Smells Like Teen Spirit” nor “Basket Case” happened.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Shady Records' GRIP Announces New Album

Atlanta-bred GRIP has unveiled the release date for his debut album under the Shady Records imprint. Officially titled I Died For This?!, the project is set to arrive on August 27, marking his first full-length release with the label and following up on 2019's Snubnose. It will be his second...
Musicthebrag.com

Get to know Sydney’s ‘hi-tek spezial forces unit’ F-Pos

Fresh off the heels of their debut EP, Golden Century Group, we asked Sydney duo F-Pos a slog of burning Get To Know questions. F-Pos, the brainchild of Paddy Cornwall and Taras Hrubyj-Piper, released their debut EP Golden Century Group last Friday. The release comes off the heels of the duo’s recently released singles ‘Classic’ and ‘Life Turns On’ which were received to wide acclaim.
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: Azure, the Australian artist releasing fearless pop songs

Australian pop artist Azure has been on a brave and deeply personal mission to revolutionise her pain and life experiences to bring about true change for women in music. Establishing herself as an absolute force in the Australian pop scene, Azure’s music is not only loved here Down Under, but internationally too including in the US, France and the UK.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Composer Yann Tiersen Continues To Expand His World Of Song On New LP, Kerber

Famed French composer, Yann Tiersen, remembers seeing a mountain lion. He was out in nature about five years ago in Northern California when the animal began following him and his cycling party. Tiersen and his group were hours into a long ride and far from formal help. He remembers seeing cubs, too, thinking that the mother and babies were probably very hungry, even starving. It was dangerous. Around that time, a cougar attacked several hikers in Washington State, killing one. While the mountain lion never pounced, for Tiersen, the experience was formative. At that moment, a strong sense of what an ecosystem really is crystallized in his mind. Life is not human-centric, of course. So, Tiersen thought, his music — including his new release, Kerber, out Friday (Aug. 27) —should be something of an ecosystem, too.
Musicalbumism.com

Blur’s Debut Album ‘Leisure’ Turns 30 | Anniversary Retrospective

Happy 30th Anniversary to Blur’s debut album Leisure, originally released August 26, 1991. Blur, Oasis, Pulp and Suede. These are arguably the most successful bands to emerge from England’s Britpop movement of the early to mid 1990s. A subgenre of alternative/pop rock that placed heavy emphasis on infusing “Britishness” within the music, Britpop was born out of the ashes of the Manchester scene and represented the antithesis of the emerging American grunge scene that was slowly making its way into the UK.
Musicthebrag.com

Paul Stanley admits he was ‘disappointed’ with how classic KISS song turned out

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has revealed he considered it “disappointing” how the group’s staple song ‘Strutter’ turned out when it was first released in 1974. During a conversation with Classic Rock, Stanley revealed how the track made its way onto the band’s self-titled debut album. “With ‘Strutter,’ I was trying...
MusicPosted by
MassLive.com

Usher looks to release new album soon

It seems as if Usher is planning to release a new album sometime this year. The singer told Billboard that he was working on an album, but that the exact nature of its contents is still undetermined. “I am not at the place where I’m going to sign off on...
Musicthebrag.com

José González returns to iconic Berlin Venue for special performance [Watch]

José González delivers a stunning performance at Berlin’s The Michelberger, as part of Jim Beam Welcome Sessions. The Jim Beam Welcome Sessions is an ode to the special relationship between artists and the venues they cut their teeth in. Inspired by Jim Beam’s welcoming spirit, each episode of the multi-year partnership will see an artist return to an independent venue close to their heart.
Musicthebrag.com

Get To Know: Still Woozy, the new star of dreamy alt-pop

It’s been a long and interesting road for Still Woozy to his hugely-anticipated debut full-length album, which came out on Friday, August 13th. Otherwise known as Sven Gamsky, the Portland-based artist started writing his won songs in middle school, before honing his skills by playing, surprisingly, in a math rock band. he then went on to study classical guitar and electronic music at UC Santa Cruz, before releasing his first EP, Lately, in 2019; if genre is fast becoming a thing of the past, Woozy’s vast education and knowledge of music casts him as a perfect artist for this moment.
Fort Wayne, INtheprp.com

Nothing More Finishing Up Recording New Album

Have been in the studio recently working on their sixth studio album. The band’s frontman Johnny Hawkins has recently been laying down vocals for that outing at Sweetwater Studios in Fort Wayne, IN with Sahaj Ticotin of Ra fame producing. A post shared by Hawkins last Tuesday regarding his progress can be found below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy