Steve Dale’s Pet World 8/15/2021 | Re-adjusting our pets’ schedules and knowing if our pets have separation anxiety

Myra is a 5-year-old, 50-pound pit/Lab mix. She is a very active girl who loves to run and play ball. She would probably do best with an active person or family who can wear her out. She doesn’t show well in her kennel so if you are interested in meeting her, ask someone to get her out for you and take her to the play yards. She is part of our Doggy Day Out program and she does excellent away from the shelter. She rides well in the car, walks well on leash, and happily greets everyone she meets. If you are interested in adopting her, call the APL at 217-544-7387 or fill out an application at apl-shelter.org!