Route 152 to Close Overnight August 27 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) is scheduled to close between Willow Grove Avenue and Mount Carmel Avenue in Cheltenham and Abington townships, Montgomery County, on Friday, August 27, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning for bridge construction under a project to rehabilitate the structure that carries Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) over SEPTA’s Regional Rail Line.www.mychesco.com
