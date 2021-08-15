Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, PA

Route 152 to Close Overnight August 27 in Montgomery County

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) is scheduled to close between Willow Grove Avenue and Mount Carmel Avenue in Cheltenham and Abington townships, Montgomery County, on Friday, August 27, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning for bridge construction under a project to rehabilitate the structure that carries Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) over SEPTA’s Regional Rail Line.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 1

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Montgomery County, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mount Carmel, PA
City
Cheltenham Township, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Abington Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#New Approach#Penndot#Septa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

​Henry Avenue Lane Closure for Inlet Installation in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A right lane closure is scheduled on southbound Henry Avenue between Hermit Lane and Seville Street in Philadelphia, on Monday, August 30, through Thursday, September 2, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for inlet installation under a project to improve travel and safety on a 3.2-mile section of Henry Avenue, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Bustleton Avenue Overnight Lane Closure for Resurfacing Operations in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A lane closure is scheduled on Bustleton Avenue between Grant Avenue and Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia on Monday, August 23, through Friday, August 27, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, for milling operations as part of a project to mill and resurface 28 miles of state highways in Philadelphia, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Posted by
MyChesCo

U.S. 322 Lane Closure Next Week for Geotechnical Drilling in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — A lane closure with flagging is scheduled on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) between Colonial Drive and Mattson Road in Bethel and Concord townships, Delaware County, on Monday, August 23, through Friday, August 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for geotechnical drilling, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

I-95 South Daytime Lane Closures, Allegheny to Girard, in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Southbound Interstate 95 will be reduced from three lanes to two in the work zone between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges on Tuesday, August 24, Wednesday, August 25, and Friday, August 27, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for barrier construction in Philadelphia, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
Posted by
MyChesCo

Several State Highways Restricted Overnight for Guiderail Repair in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Interstate 95 is among several state highways restricted beginning Sunday, August 22, in Philadelphia for guide rail repair, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The alternating lane closures will remain in place Sundays through Fridays, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM, through late September. The work...
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Route 282 to Close Next Week in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Route 282 (Creek Road) is scheduled to close between Devereux Road and Hopewell Road in East Brandywine and Wallace townships, Chester County, on Monday, August 23, through Friday, August 27, from 6:00 AM to 2:00 PM, for base repair.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

I-76 East, West to Close at Night in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that eastbound and westbound Interstate 76 will be closed at 30th Street several nights next week for overhead viaduct construction in Philadelphia. The work locations and times are:. Monday, August 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning,...
Richland, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Apple Road to Close for Base Repair in Richland, Haycock Townships

BUCKS COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Apple Road is scheduled to close between Union Road and Old Bethlehem Pike in Richland and Haycock townships, Bucks County, beginning Monday, August 23, for base repair. The closure will take place weekdays from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM through early September.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Celebrates 600,000 Acres of Farmland Preserved, $253 Million Invested in PA Economy, Food Security

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf this week announced that Pennsylvania’s nation-leading farmland preservation program has reached more than 600,000 acres of farmland preserved, leaving it forever safeguarded from future residential, commercial, or industrial development. Since taking office in 2015, Governor Tom Wolf has made farmland preservation a priority investment...
Posted by
MyChesCo

State Announces $1 Million in Grant Funding Available to Small Businesses and Farmers

HARRISBURG, PA — Leaders from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) visited GeorgeKo Industries in Erie recently to announce that $1 million in 2021 Small Business Advantage Grant funding is available to small businesses and farmers who want to improve their operations through energy efficiency, pollution prevention, and natural resource protection.
Morrisville, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Suspect Sought in Connection to Bucks County Robbery

MORRISVILLE, PA — Falls Township Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery that happened last week. On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at approximately 8:00 p.m. the subject pictured entered the Rite-Aid store, W. Trenton Ave, Morrisville. He approached the clerk at the checkout counter, implied that he had a gun and demanded cash from the register. The clerk complied and the subject fled on foot. He is described as a white male, mid-20s, 5’9″, with a medium build.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Game Commission: Public Can Comment on Bobwhite Quail Plan

HARRISBURG, PA — Those wishing to submit comments about the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s 2021-2030 Northern Bobwhite Quail Management Plan draft may do so until Aug. 28. The draft plan can be found on the Northern Bobwhite Quail page at www.pgc.pa.gov. Comments may be sent by email to [email protected]. When...
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Lancaster County 911 Is Hiring Dispatchers

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — Have you ever considered becoming a 911 dispatcher? Lancaster County-Wide Communications (LCWC) is hiring. On August 31, 2021, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, there will be a Job Fair/Open House at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center for those interested to find out more information or ask questions.
Ambler, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Toll Brothers Opens New Active-Adult Community in Ambler, Montgomery County

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Toll Brothers announced the opening of Regency at Waterside, a gated 55+ active-adult master-planned community featuring luxury single-family homes, carriage-style townhomes, an exclusive clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Regency at Waterside, located in Ambler, is situated among 227 acres of lush landscape. The sales center located at 1176 Limekiln Pike is now open, and sales consultants are onsite to assist interested home buyers.
Exton, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Burglary at Exton Bicycles

EXTON, PA — Investigators with the West Whiteland Police Department are conducting an inquiry into a burglary at the Exton Bicycles store, 337 E. Lincoln Highway that occurred on Friday. Authorities state that on August 20, 2021, an unknown subject entered the store at approximately 3:53 a.m. and began removing...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Men Charged with Sadsbury Township Murder

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police jointly announced the arrest of Lynelle Flowers, 26, and Zahir Randall, 21, both of Philadelphia, for the murder of Tariq Scott Jr., 22, in Sadsbury Township, Chester County on June 22, 2021. Both defendants are charged with Criminal Homicide, Murder of the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, Conspiracy and related charges. The defendants are in prison awaiting their preliminary hearings.

Comments / 1

Community Policy