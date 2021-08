Some interesting news from the weekend as an unannounced Marvel video game from 2K Games will be doing things a bit differently. New details were shared about the game by fellow gaming journalist Jeff Grubb while he was live on a livestream for Giant Bomb. Along with the news that we may finally get a formal announcement for the Firaxis Games developed title during Gamescom later this month, came the reveal that the game won't have you playing as Marvel characters. Instead, you'll be making your own customized superhero to play inside their universe. Here's a snippet from a transcript of the livestream from Video Games Chronicle.