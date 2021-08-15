Mobile Legends Balmond Guide: Best Build, Emblem and Gameplay Tips

Balmond is one of the oldest heroes in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and he is slowly turning into one of the most popular fighters being used on the off lane. His passive ability enables him to restore HP once killing enemies helps his durability during team fights. Combine this passive with his second skill which allows him to spin continuously damages his enemies and also his ultimate that unleashes a great amount of damage. This creates a hero that not only is tough to kill but also able to cause huge amounts of damage. This Balmond guide will help with builds, emblems, and other tips that can help your gameplay in Mobile Legends.