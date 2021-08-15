Editorial cartoons for Aug. 15, 2021: Cuomo resigns, Covid surges, infrastructure bill passes
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he would resign in the face of sexual harassment allegations. Cuomo apologized, sort of, but also said his intentions were misinterpreted by the 11 women who lodged the allegations. The governor said he wanted to spare the state the distraction and spectacle of an impeachment trial, but political analysts said he had no choice as support among fellow Democrats evaporated and key staff began to defect.
