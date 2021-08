When people think about travel adventures, they often think about exciting experiences, exploring breathtaking places, and meeting new people. While this is certainly all part of the travel experi-ence, you will also find that a lot of the time, it is much quieter without much excitement. Sitting on a train traveling between destinations, lounging around the hostel/hotel and quiet times in the morning are the less exciting and glamorous side that you do not hear about with traveling. So, how can you keep yourself occupied and entertained during these periods? Read of for a few ideas that should help.