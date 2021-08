Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have been dating for over a year, and one of the things the country star likes the most about the actor is his dedication to his faith. During a conversation with her sisters Susie McEntire-Eaton and Alice Lynn Foran on the series Jesus Calling: Stories of Faith, which is being hosted by McEntire-Eaton this season, the three sisters discussed their significant others, including Linn.