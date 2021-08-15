Cancel
Samsung has its own AI-designed chip. Soon, others will too

By Will Knight, wired.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is using artificial intelligence to automate the insanely complex and subtle process of designing cutting-edge computer chips. The South Korean giant is one of the first chipmakers to use AI to create its chips. Samsung is using AI features in new software from Synopsys, a leading chip design software firm used by many companies. “What you’re seeing here is the first of a real commercial processor design with AI,” says Aart de Geus, the chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys.

