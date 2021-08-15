Take a virtual tour of this $799K private, custom-built home with great access to Lake Michigan beaches

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - Mackinac Island’s favorite treat is going to get all the attention this weekend when the iconic Fudge Festival returns Aug. 27 to Aug. 29. Fudge-making demonstrations, fudge giveaways, fudge bingo, even fudge-flavored cocktails are all on the big events and activities list that will roll out for three days, beginning this Friday. And just like always, visitors will be able to find their favorite flavors, from deep chocolate to peanut butter and even vanilla and cherry fudge.