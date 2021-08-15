Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Haven, MI

Take a virtual tour of this $799K private, custom-built home with great access to Lake Michigan beaches

By Joel Bissell
Posted by 
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SOUTH HAVEN-- A custom-built lakeshore home that sits on 1.16-acre private ravine lot was recently listed for $799,900. The spacious home built by David Bos boasts is located at 7205 Point Betsie Dr. There have been a number of upgrades to MLive’s House of the Week, including the surround sound that fills the 4,823 square-foot home, custom cabinets, two fireplaces and granite kitchen countertops.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
South Haven, MI
Business
City
Saugatuck, MI
City
South Haven, MI
South Haven, MI
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Michigan House#Beaches#Virtual Tour#Fireplaces#Mlive#House Of The Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Grand Haven, MIPosted by
The Grand Rapids Press

Why Grand Haven is one of our favorite beach towns

GRAND HAVEN, MI - With its hoppin’ downtown and hugely popular state park right on the water, it’s no secret that Grand Haven is a summer beach destination for locals and tourists alike. But beyond the Pronto Pup, ice cream and Musical Fountain trifecta the city is known for, we’ve grown to love this Coast Guard City USA on a whole other level.
Mackinac Island, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Mackinac Island Fudge Festival returns with giveaways, Fudge-of-War

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - Mackinac Island’s favorite treat is going to get all the attention this weekend when the iconic Fudge Festival returns Aug. 27 to Aug. 29. Fudge-making demonstrations, fudge giveaways, fudge bingo, even fudge-flavored cocktails are all on the big events and activities list that will roll out for three days, beginning this Friday. And just like always, visitors will be able to find their favorite flavors, from deep chocolate to peanut butter and even vanilla and cherry fudge.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Saginaw News

Michigan heat rolls on, How long it will last

The warmer-than-normal weather currently over Michigan shows no signs of letting up in the short-term. Here’s a look at how long the summer heat may last. We have flirted with 90 degrees over the southern half of Lower Michigan for the past four days. It looks like this hot spell is just getting started.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

New STEAM PARK opens at Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum

ANN ARBOR, MI – The Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum has debuted its new STEAM PARK gallery, featuring a collection of science, technology, engineering, art and math-inspired interactive exhibits. The gallery, a collaboration with Toyota, consists of 23 individual exhibits on the museum’s third floor, each coated in clear plexiglass to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy