Adams County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 06:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Adams County in south central Nebraska * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 631 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hastings, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hastings around 645 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

