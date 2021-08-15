Opinion: It's time we declare war on COVID-19
I was a little depressed after checking the morning newsfeed. We have a federal government and some state governments that are still operating backward. My eyes must be suffering from allergies again as I think about the start of school this year and the number of students who may suffer, all because some mule-headed politicians still won't listen and insist on denying scientific evidence supporting the need for masks in schools until the vaccine is authorized for children under 12 years old.www.swtimes.com
