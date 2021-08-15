Opinion: It's time we declare war on COVID-19

Center for Disease Control has recommended governmental mandates to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. The public use of vaccines against the virus has become a controversial issue that has created a powerful division in opinion. Individuals have the right to refuse the vaccine. Others who are vaccinated argue that this will put them at risk. What we choose to do or not do is a personal choice. In February 2019, I had written an article on William Gassers’ Three R’s of Decision Making. The three questions include: is it right, responsible and realistic.