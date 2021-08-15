Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Celebrity Birthdays: Aug. 15

Lebanon-Express
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the notable people celebrating birthdays today, including Anthony Anderson, Ben Affleck, Debra Messing, Jennifer Lawrence, Joe Jonas, Melinda Gates and more.

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Melinda Gates
Person
Debra Messing
Person
Anthony Anderson
Person
Joe Jonas
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMy Clallam County

Drew Barrymore joins the celebrity bathing debate

Yet another celebrity has weighed in on the great bathing debate — this time, it’s Drew Barrymore. Barrymore, 46, is mom to two daughters, Olive, eight, and Frankie, seven, and in a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, she dished “the truth” about how often she bathes her children. “I’ve got...
CancerBirmingham Star

Chadwick Boseman honoured by wife Simone

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): The late Chadwick Boseman was recently honored by his wife Simone Leeward and 'Black-ish' actor Anthony Anderson during the Stand Up to Cancer fundraising telethon event on Saturday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, intended to celebrate 13 years of cancer research, the event included performances...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

His new love is 21 years younger

Does Andra Day, 36, want to be his heart leaf? Actor Brad Pitt, 57, has butterflies in his stomach again!. He floats on cloud nine! Brad Pitt is apparently in love again. According to US media, he should Andra Day turned his head. After he is said to have raved about her from afar for some time, the Hollywood schnuckel finally got to know the singer and actress personally backstage at the Oscar ceremony at the end of April. Since then, Brad has supposedly been blown away by her.
TV ShowsPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember the Child from 'Two and a Half Men'? Angus T Jones Is All Grown-up and Looks So Different

Little Jake Harper from the sitcom "Two and a Half Men" is all grown-up now. The 27-year-old is enjoying time away from the spotlight, living a simple life. Child stars often disappear from the spotlight after starring in the most talked-about TV shows. This is exactly what happened to Angus T. Jones, who started appearing on "Two and a Half Men" when he was only nine years old.
CelebritiesPeople

Cardi B Reacts to Celebrities Who Say They Don't Bathe Regularly

The rapper shared her confusion after celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal revealed they don't shower often. Cardi B is pretty confused about the latest celebrity discourse on hygiene. The 28-year-old rapper recently chimed in on the current cleansing discussion after stars like Ashton Kutcher and Jake Gyllenhaal revealed...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Coco Austin Reveals She Only Showers When She Is "Feeling Icky"

As she continues to defend her right to breastfeed her five-year-old daughter, Coco Austin has made another revelation that captured attenion. There has been a strange influx of celebrities lately sharing their bathing habits—or lack thereof—and Austin adds her name to the list of famous figures who have decided to tell the world that they don't shower daily if it isn't necessary.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Jennifer Lopez Makes Out With Ben Affleck In A New Instagram Pic For Her 52nd Birthday!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sealed the deal with a kiss!. As you may know, the couple recently made their Instagram debut when Leah Remini shared a video from her birthday bash that featured a snap of the 58-year-old actor’s arms around Lopez and her. However, the duo hadn’t officially confirmed their rekindled romance on their own social media accounts … until now!
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Jason Momoa Reveals His Hygiene Routine

Hollywood — and the Internet — is up in arms as the list of celebs who don't shower daily keeps growing. It all started when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast and revealed their bathing routine... or lack thereof. "I don't wash my body with soap every day," Kunis proclaimed (via E!), adding, "I wash pits and tits and holes and soles." As for Kucher, he boasted, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." Kunis went on to justify (via People) that she "didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," and noted that she "wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns — ever." Kutcher continued, "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point." Kristen Bell, for one, agreed, telling The View that when it comes to washing her kids, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink" because "that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Friends Star Who Turned Down A Date With Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher has always been considered a Hollywood heartthrob and for good reason, too. Before he managed to carve a career for himself in the entertainment industry, he started off as a model after he won the Fresh Faces modeling contest in his native Iowa. He then made the move to New York City, where he signed with a modeling agency and shot campaigns for Calvin Klein and Abercrombie Fitch, according to CR Fashion Book.
Newark, NJPosted by
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy