Tottenham vs. Manchester City: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Premier League 2021 in English and Spanish

The return of the Champions League is looming, with a new continental campaign representing a chance for Liverpool to win their seventh European Cup.Having come up short in the 2018 final against Real Madrid, Jurgen Klopp’s Reds went one better in 2019, defeating Tottenham to secure the club a sixth elite European honour.In the last two seasons, however, Liverpool have fallen to Atletico Madrid in the last 16 and Real in the quarter-finals.Their priority this season will surely be regaining the Premier League title they lost to Manchester City last term, but Liverpool will also be motivated by Chelsea’s Champions...