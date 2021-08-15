Review: Mary Alice Monroe weaves a new beach drama in 'On Ocean Boulevard'

ON OCEAN BOULEVARD. By Mary Alice Monroe. Gallery Books. 384 pages. $26.99. On the heels of a breakup and the loss of her startup job in California, 25-year-old Linnea Rutledge has returned home to Charleston, feeling low. Her parents, Julia and Palmer, offer her support and a place to stay, but are pretty busy with changes of their own: after a brush with bankruptcy, they’ve sold their downtown home and relocated permanently to the family’s home on Sullivan’s Island.