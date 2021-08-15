Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkeley, CA

Commentary: SB 9 could help ease racial wealth gap, housing crisis — Commentary for Sunday Oct. 15

By Nikki Beasley
Mercury News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years California lawmakers have grappled with how to allow more residential construction to combat a housing shortage that has pushed home prices up to inconceivable levels and accelerated the racial wealth gap, segregation and homelessness. This year, SB 9 — a bill that would allow homeowners to build a duplex on a single-family zoned parcel — has become the center of the debate over whether policymakers can succeed in addressing California’s housing crisis.

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Business
Richmond, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
Berkeley, CA
Business
San Francisco, CA
Business
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Government
Berkeley, CA
Real Estate
San Francisco, CA
Government
Berkeley, CA
Society
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
State
California State
Berkeley, CA
Government
Richmond, CA
Business
Richmond, CA
Society
Local
California Real Estate
Richmond, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Society
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Housing#Public Housing#Exclusionary Zoning#Suburbs#Sb 9#Stoke#Uc Berkeley#Adu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri lingers over Northeast, dropping more rain on saturated ground

Slow-moving Tropical Depression Henri was still lingering over the northeast Monday morning, threatening more flooding in the already-rain-soaked region. More than 64,000 customers were still without power Monday morning, with the majority in Rhode Island, though Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York also still had outages. After making made...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces erupts amid Kabul airport evacuation chaos

KABUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight involving Western forces erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, Germany's military said, adding to the evacuation chaos as Washington faces pressure to extend its deadline to withdraw. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have thronged the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

MOSCOW -- Russia’s president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy