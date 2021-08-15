Commentary: SB 9 could help ease racial wealth gap, housing crisis — Commentary for Sunday Oct. 15
For years California lawmakers have grappled with how to allow more residential construction to combat a housing shortage that has pushed home prices up to inconceivable levels and accelerated the racial wealth gap, segregation and homelessness. This year, SB 9 — a bill that would allow homeowners to build a duplex on a single-family zoned parcel — has become the center of the debate over whether policymakers can succeed in addressing California's housing crisis.
