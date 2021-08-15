Review: Alison Bechdel's new graphic memoir another highly crafted literary work

Daniel Handler—aka Lemony Snicket, author of the blockbuster A Series Of Unfortunate Events books—returns with Poison for Breakfast (August 31, Liveright), a stand-alone adventure filled with mystery, musings on life and an apparent culinary crime. In what’s passed off as a true tale, Snicket tells the story of finding a note claiming he’s eaten poison for breakfast, and what follows is a fantastical quest to discover who did the dastardly deed. “It’s the kind of book that might provide you solace when your life is exciting rather than the kind of book that provides you excitement when your life is dull,” Handler says. Here, we catch up with the author, who, not surprisingly, had a childhood penchant for Agatha Christie.