Review: Alison Bechdel's new graphic memoir another highly crafted literary work

By Catherine Holmes Special to The Post, Courier
The Post and Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE SECRET TO SUPERHUMAN STRENGTH. By Alison Bechdel. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. 231 pages. $24. Like “Fun Home,” Alison Bechdel’s magnificent graphic memoir, her new work also uses a familiar scaffolding to build a book that seems brand-new and slightly unfamiliar. “The Secret of Superhuman Strength” is a highly crafted literary work. Following its graphic predecessors, “Superhuman Strength” gets its mojo from Bechdel’s blend of low-cult form and high-cult subject matter.

