Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

McLaughlin setting example on the ice

By Barry Scanlon
Lowell Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike thousands of New England hockey players, Marc McLaughlin grew up idolizing the Boston Bruins. McLaughlin, 22, a Boston College captain about to begin his senior year, recently received a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to play pro hockey. The 6-foot, 205-pound center attended the Bruins’ 14th annual Development...

www.lowellsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Brad Marchand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Hockey#Ice Arena#The Boston Bruins#Mclaughlin Co#Bc#Hockey East#Umass Lowell#The River Hawks#The Ncaa Tournament#Eagles#Burlington High#Indians#Cushing Academy#Ushl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sports
Boston College
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Phil Kessel

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The trade market often goes stale this far into the free agency period. With the second week of August upon us, things often go quiet. It is why when Don Sweeney went looking for options to replace David Krejci, there were none. Even any Christian Dvorak talks went nowhere fast. For now, Bruce Cassidy has a plan.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Make Coaching Changes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced some changes in the organization on Friday. A couple of former Bruins have been named to some positions within the organization. Chris Kelly has been named assistant coach for the Boston Bruins while Adam McQuaid will take over Kelly's spot as...
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

Should The Bruins Maybe Consider Bringing Back Zdeno Chara?

One of the many NHL veterans that has yet to announce their future is Zdeno Chara. The once Bruins captain may not return to the Washington Capitals. This leaves him a free agent and potentially his career in the question. Perhaps for just a formality, the Bruins should re-sign the man that lead the team to a Stanley Cup.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NY Rangers: Kaapo Kakko heading back in Mid-September, and Chris Kreider gets endorsement for captain

Kaapo Kakko is training in Finland and feeling really good about where he’s at conditioning wise.”We’ve been in the gym a lot,” he said to Ilta Sanomat. “I’ve been on the ice a couple of times, but I have immediately felt that I am in better shape than in recent years. I expect more from myself heading into next season.”
AccidentsSports Illustrated

Three Teenage Hockey Players Killed in Car Accident

The hockey world is mourning the loss of three young players in a car crash in British Columbia this weekend. Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson were lost their lives after their car crashed into a tree early on Saturday in Surrey, B.C. Reimer, 16, spent most of last...
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Trade Rumors August 9

The Devils, Rangers & Islanders are in the running for St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko. – The Fourth Period. Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko is one of the most interesting players on the trade market, considered a high risk, high-reward player. From 2014-15 to 2018-19, Tarasenko was one of the best players in the league, putting up 30+ goals and 60+ points in each season. But since then, Tarasenko has dealt with injuries, causing him to miss the majority of the last two seasons. If Tarasenko can stay healthy and return back to his prime form, it would be a steal for the team that gets him but if he continues to have injury problems, it will be a major letdown. The three teams that have expressed the most interest in Tarasenko are the Devils, Rangers and Islanders: The Devils are trying to add another sniper next to Jack Hughes, the Islanders are attempting to add some more star power to the offense, and the Rangers want to replace Pavel Buchnevich by getting Tarasenko.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Sharks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what will the Boston Bruins do to address a hole at the second-line center position? The Edmonton Oilers signed a couple of players on the weekend. What is the projection for goaltender Stuart Skinner and forward Brendan Perlini? The San Jose Sharks were apparently told to fix the “Evander Kane problem” so how did it get this out of hand? Finally, will Joe Thornton return to the Toronto Maple Leafs next season? Will he even return to the NHL?
Erie County, NYkentonbee.com

Cardinal O’Hara cheers for gold medalist McLaughlin

When Sydney McLaughlin — current world-record holder in the women’s 400-meters hurdles with a time of 51.46 seconds — set the new mark on Aug. 4 at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, cheers came from Cardinal O’Hara High School’s alumni and families. A few days later, even more cheers went up when McLaughlin joined with Allyson Felix, Dalliah Muhammad and Athing […]
NHLbardown.com

Henrik Lundqvist is strapping on the pads again in latest wholesome update

It’s been a roller-coaster eight months for longtime NHL goalie Henrik Lundqvist after announcing in December that he would have to undergo open heart surgery. It derailed Lundqvist’s next hockey chapter and prevented him from ever suiting up in a game with the Washington Capitals, which would have been the first team he’s played for beyond the New York Rangers.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Minor Transactions: 08/20/21

With few NHL spots to go around and a fair amount of notable names still available on the open market, players have begun to make other plans for the 2021-22 season. While minor in scope at the current time, these move either include familiar players with NHL pasts or those with NHL futures. Don’t miss out on any of the action:
Cheektowaga, NYcheektowagabee.com

Carson Harper set example for athletes in baseball, football systems

Leadership. It’s something that helps a good athlete become a great athlete – and teammate – not only the eyes of their teammates, but of their coaches as well. And given how much playing for Maryvale has meant to 2020-21 Cheektowaga Bee co-Male Athlete of the Year Carson Harper, it should come as no shock to learn that leadership was […]
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: King Henrik Retires; Bruins D; Yotes; RIP Russ Conway

Don’t expect a dramatic reunion on the ice for the Boston Bruins this coming season. A legend between the pipes, that gave the Boston Bruins and plenty of other teams fits over the years announced his retirement on Friday. Once again, the Arizona Coyotes are looking for a new home....
NHLchatsports.com

Henrik Lundqvist Announces Retirement from Hockey

Lundqvist undoubtedly will go down as the best goaltender of the post-lockout era, and one of the greatest in league history who will one day be inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Some of his accolades include:. 459 wins. 64 shutouts. 27,076 total saves. 2006 Olympic Gold Medal. 2014...
NHLmilehighhockey.com

Avalanche first round pick Oskar Olausson signs with the Barrie Colts of the OHL

Shortly after signing his entry level contract with the Colorado Avalanche, 2021 first round pick Oskar Olausson announced that he would be leaving his Swedish team HV71. Since that news a couple weeks ago, there had been a lot of speculation about where the 18-year old would play next season. We got the answer Friday morning when the Barrie Colts announced that they had signed Olausson to play with them in the OHL next season.
NHLchatsports.com

Washington Capitals: What to do With a Powerplay Built Around Alex Ovechkin

T.J. Oshie, Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports. The Washington Capitals have Alex Ovechkin on their team and that means that an elite power play is not a luxury: it’s an expectation. The DC faithful expect the Capitals to score on every man-advantage. With Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, TJ Oshie, and Nicklas Backstrom on your top unit, you can see why.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Successful 2021-22 Season Hinges on Ryan Poehling

Feb 2, 2020; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens Ryan Poehling Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports. The Montreal Canadiens once again had a busy offseason. A year ago, they brought in Tyler Toffoli, Jake Allen, Joel Edmundson, Josh Anderson, and Corey Perry. This year, the Canadiens added David Savard, Mike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy