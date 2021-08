Pujols went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Angels. Pujols came off the bench to replace Justin Turner and slammed a second-inning two-run homer off Reid Detmers to increase the Dodgers' lead to five runs. It was his first long ball against the Angels after they let him go earlier this year. The veteran is slashing .265/.310/.469 with nine home runs, 32 RBI and 15 runs scored in 158 plate appearances with the Dodgers this season.