Knoxville, TN

Morning Pointe of Hardin Valley senior living campus 60% complete, on track for early 2022 opening

 8 days ago

Morning Pointe of Hardin Valley, a new senior living campus under construction in northwest Knoxville offering assisted living and Alzheimer’s memory care, is 60% complete with an expected opening date of January 2022. This campus will be Morning Pointe’s seventh building in the greater Knoxville area, complementing locations in Knoxville, Lenoir City, Powell, and Clinton, and the thirty-sixth Morning Pointe Senior Living community overall. Founded in 1996 by Tennessee healthcare entrepreneurs Greg A. Vital and Franklin Farrow, Morning Pointe Senior Living operates assisted living, personal care, and Alzheimer’s memory care communities in five southeastern states.

Comments / 0

 

Comments / 0

