Galaxy Z Fold 3 ongoing review: Less like a prototype, but still weird
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just plain weird, and that's not bad. It costs $1,800, which is a lot but is $200 less than the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It weighs less than the previous Fold but still significantly more than a Galaxy S21 Ultra or iPhone 12 Pro Max. It has a beautiful fit and finish, even more so than the Z Fold 2, but frustratingly attracts smudges from your fingers and hands (at least the black version I'm testing does). When it's folded open it's a fun tablet, but when closed it's an awkwardly shaped phone.www.cnet.com
