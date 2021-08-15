Galaxy Z Fold 3 ongoing review: Less like a prototype, but still weird

When Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3 alongside the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, I was most eager to try out the new Flip. The original 2020 Z Flip is my go-to Android phone in between reviews. As much as I enjoy the first edition of Samsung's clamshell folding phone, there are a number of things that annoy me. Samsung says it's improved and addressed many of the shortcomings the original Flip had. And if that's the case, I'm very happy. As I enter my third day testing the phone, the initial "this is shiny and new" luster is starting to subside. Yet, I'm still really into it. I am working toward a final in-depth review, but for now, here's my ongoing diary of life with the Galaxy Z Flip 3.