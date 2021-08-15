Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pasadena, CA

NASA forecasts an Empire State-sized asteroid could hit Earth

By Seth Lemon
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Scientists at NASA have adjusted their forecast of an Empire State Building-sized asteroid it predicts could potentially smash into the planet. The chances of the large rock hitting the Earth have increased. In a press conference Wednesday, NASA said there was a 1-in-1,750 chance the asteroid, Bennu, could smash into the Earth between now and 2300. It’s a higher chance than previously predicted at 1 in 2,700 chances.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 368

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasadena, CA
Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Business
Pasadena, CA
Industry
City
Pasadena, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Asteroids#Asteroid#Empire State#News Talk#The New York Times#The Empire State Building#Nasajpl#Osiris Rex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
AstronomyPosted by
SlashGear

A giant asteroid buzzed the Earth yesterday

A gigantic asteroid that is considered potentially hazardous by NASA zipped past the Earth yesterday at a very high rate of speed. The asteroid, called 2016 AJ193, flew past the Earth at a velocity of 58,000 mph. It’s hard to imagine a speed that high; it equates to traveling about 16 miles every second.
Astronomyhoustonianonline.com

It seems that a comet that exploded near the sun at the beginning of this year has caused a scene before

Researchers believe Comet Atlas is part of a larger comet, which appeared in the night sky about 5,000 years ago. At the end of 2019, astronomers discovered an interesting comet. Comet C/2019 was Y4, also known as Atlas. Atlas’ brightness increased at an astonishing speed, making it look as if we were seeing a comet It can be seen with the naked eye (see box). Unfortunately, that hope emitted smoke. But now researchers are making up for it with an interesting discovery about Atlas.
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

NASA Astronauts Prepare to Send Bizarre “Blob” Organism Back to Earth from the ISS

NASA launched its Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) last month, and the payload included Blob, a single-cell slime mold formally known as Physarum polycephalum. This bizarre organism can not only heal itself, smell and find food, but it’s capable of even solving mazes. Now, it’s heading back to Earth after a week of experiments in space so several hundred students between the ages of 8 and 17 can begin experimenting with the Blob. Read more for two videos and additional information.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

The James Webb Space Telescope Will FINALLY Launch to Make Astronomers Understand the Universe Better

The deployment of the next-generation James Webb Space Telescope of NASA was delayed plenty of times. But now, things finally look as they’re heading in the desired way. The upper stage of Webb is off to the launch site. The telescope will be using its advanced instruments for observing exoplanets, stars, and galaxies both in near and mid-infrared spectrum.
AstronomyKOAT 7

Here's when you can see the rare 'blue moon' this weekend

Video above: The moon could be hiding vast deposits of future Earth fuel. This weekend is your next chance to catch the rare full blue moon before it again becomes "just a memory" until 2024. A blue moon is the third full moon in a season containing four full moons,...
Aerospace & DefenseEntrepreneur

Jeff Bezos succeeded: NASA suspends Elon Musk's contract with SpaceX due to demand from Blue Origin

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This Thursday, the United States Space Agency (NASA) voluntarily decided to suspend the contract it signed with Elon Musk's company SpaceX to collaborate on the Artemis Moon mission, the project that seeks to bring humans to the Moon again. This as a result of the lawsuit filed by the aerospace company Blue Origin , owned by Jeff Bezos , alleging irregularities in the selection process.
AstronomyDesign Taxi

NASA Shot Lasers At The Moon For 50 Years, And One Finally Bounced Back

For the last decade, scientists at NASA have been taking aim with laser beams at a tiny reflector on the moon. Around 240,000 miles away, the panel—the size of a paperback novel—suddenly fired one back. This reflector is mounted on the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a spacecraft that has been...
Astronomycreation.com

Faster than Light?

David S. writes in, and CMI’s Scot Devlin responds, interspersed:. I’ve just read through Dismantling the Big Bang, and on page 242 this star erupted and in 6 months it looks to have doubled in size. At the ‘Speed of Light’ could it get that big in that length of time?
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Mysterious Iron Nanoparticles: Planetary Scientists Find Evidence of Solar-Driven Change on the Moon

PhD student discovers that solar radiation could be a more important source of lunar iron nanoparticles than previously thought. Tiny iron nanoparticles unlike any found naturally on Earth are nearly everywhere on the Moon—and scientists are trying to understand why. A new study led by Northern Arizona University doctoral candidate Christian J. Tai Udovicic, in collaboration with associate professor Christopher Edwards, both of NAU’s Department of Astronomy and Planetary Science, uncovered important clues to help understand the surprisingly active lunar surface. In an article recently published in Geophysical Research Letters, the scientists found that solar radiation could be a more important source of lunar iron nanoparticles than previously thought.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

First Images and Videos From the Double Venus Flyby

Two spacecraft made historic flybys of Venus this month, and both sent back sci-fi-type views of the mysterious, cloud-shrouded planet. The Solar Orbiter and BepiColombo spacecraft both used Venus for gravity assists within 33 hours of each other, capturing unique imagery and data during their encounters. Solar Orbiter, a joint...
Earth SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' is fighting an invisible battle against the inner Earth, new study finds

West Antarctica is one of the fastest-warming regions on Earth. For evidence, you need look no further than Thwaites Glacier — also known as the "Doomsday Glacier." Since the 1980s, Thwaites has lost an estimated 595 billion tons (540 billion metric tons) of ice, single-handedly contributing 4% to the annual global sea-level rise during that time, Live Science previously reported. The glacier's rate of ice loss has accelerated substantially in the past three decades, partially due to hidden rivers of comparatively warm seawater slicing across the glacier's underbelly, as well as unmitigated climate change warming the air and the ocean.
AstronomyDigital Trends

Take a tour of Mars’ Gale Crater with the Curiosity rover

NASA has shared an incredible video touring of the surface of Mars, as captured by the Curiosity rover. The rover has been exploring the Gale Crater area since it landed in 2012, and the images it has taken show the dry, lifeless environment of the planet. Just because Mars is...
Astronomybigcountryhomepage.com

Large asteroid to make a close pass by Earth on Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A large asteroid will make a pass by Earth Saturday, August 21, 2021. It has been designated by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as asteroid 2016 AJ193. NASA has designated this asteroid to be “Potentially Dangerous” because of its close pass to Earth. Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are defined as asteroids with a Minimum Earth Orbit Intersection Distance (MOID) of 0.05 Astronomical Units, about 4.6 million miles, or less.
Astronomytecheblog.com

Intelligent Extraterrestrial Civilizations May be Harvesting Energy from Black Holes Using Dyson Spheres

Researchers from the National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan, led by Tiger Yu-Yang Hsiao, searched for evidence of Dyson spheres, which is a megastructure that completely encompasses a star and captures a large percentage of its power output. However, this time, they were seeking an “inverse Dyson sphere” (IDS), which could technically harvest energy from a black hole in a similar fashion. Read more for two videos about Dyson spheres and additional information.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Perseverance rover spots tiny Mars moon Deimos (video)

NASA's Perseverance rover has given us an otherworldly skywatching treat — the minuscule Mars moon Deimos, twinkling in the dusty Red Planet skies. "Skywatching is fun no matter where you are. I took this short time-lapse movie to watch for clouds and caught something else: look closely and you'll see Deimos, one of two moons of Mars," Perseverance team members wrote via the mission's official Twitter account Friday (Aug. 20).

Comments / 368

Community Policy