Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Is This Red-Hot Small Cap the Best Stock to Buy Under $110?

By Neil Patel
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago

One of the advantages individual investors have compared to their institutional peers is the ability to search the hidden corners of the market for investment opportunities. Information is now available to anyone with an internet connection, so if you're willing to put in the time, you might just find something interesting.

While popular tech stocks garner much of Wall Street's attention, there is a fantastic small-cap stock that has absolutely trounced the market, up almost fourfold in 2021. And the business is booming.

Is The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) the best stock to buy under $110?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhmZO_0bSD2BTt00
Image source: Getty Images.

Riding the wellness craze

The company's business model is simple and straightforward. The Joint Corp. is an operator and franchisor of low-cost chiropractic clinics in the U.S. The average cost for a session is $29, far less than most traditional chiropractors charge.

This is because the business only provides basic back adjustments, attracting people who are new to chiropractic care. And it does away with the expensive equipment and administrative staff. There is no need for insurance or an appointment.

As of June 30, The Joint Corp. had 633 clinics in its system, which is more than double what it had at the end of 2015. Revenue in the most recent quarter soared 61%, while same-store sales jumped 53%. Operating income of $2 million in the three-month period is a world away from the $259,000 it was in Q2 2020. These are remarkable numbers, and they highlight the public's growing interest in non-invasive health and wellness.

Management was so impressed with the quarter that they raised their forecast for sales, profit, and store openings for 2021. It appears The Joint Corp. is well on its way to achieving its target of 1,000 clinics by year-end 2023.

This healthcare company operates in a highly fragmented $18 billion domestic chiropractic market. The chain's systemwide sales of $260 million in 2020 accounted for just over 1% of the entire industry, leaving plenty of room for expansion in the years to come.

But consider the valuation

As a result of outstanding execution -- opening more clinics, continuing to increase sales, it's no surprise that this under-the-radar stock has experienced such a massive price run-up. I first looked at The Joint Corp. in January of this year and ultimately decided that the stock's performance had exceeded the underlying fundamentals. I couldn't have been more wrong.

Not only did I underestimate the company's ability to bounce back from the pandemic, I underestimated how much the market would appreciate the fundamentals. Consequently, I missed out on a huge winner.

With that being said, I'm still on the sidelines here. Again, the execution speaks for itself, and the long-term outlook couldn't be better. But I think investors who purchase shares now are just chasing returns at this point. Not to mention, the stock sells at a price-to-sales ratio of 24, the highest it's ever been; it's even higher than electric-vehicle maker Tesla.

The Joint Corp. is certainly a red-hot stock. I think the best move right now is to add it to your watch list and wait for a meaningful pullback.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
119K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#The Joint Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

REITs are reliable dividend payers, but the best ones are also well-run companies. The energy and materials sectors offer some of the most compelling dividends right now. Above all, these five stocks are committed to shareholder returns. Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Dirt Cheap Stocks That Could Skyrocket

Look for deeply discounted stocks whose growth story remains intact. It's always a good time to invest in great businesses. The stock market is taking a breather after its barn-burner performance over the last 17 months. Having effectively doubled in value since the low point it hit in March 2020, the S&P 500 has routinely set new record highs over this period.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks to Buy in August

Airbnb's flexible model gave it leverage over the past few months. Disney's parks are still not fully open, but they're recovering. Though Upstart is pricy, the company is growing fast. August is the thick of the second-quarter earnings season. This year is particularly suspenseful as companies match up against the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

There's a long list of ways in which a company's reported earnings can fail to reflect the true performance of the business. These include one-time write-offs, tax adjustments, and accounting charges, just to name a few. Management teams can sometimes make decisions that juice reported earnings (for example, through asset sales) at the expense of long-term profitability.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

Buying a stock is deceptively easy, but purchasing the right stock at the right time without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?. At the moment, Nvidia (NVDA), Snap (SNAP) and Square (SQ) are standout performers....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $500? These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money

Buying and holding shares of growing companies is the easiest way to grow your money. Five Below, CuriosityStream, and Chegg are showing the characteristics of future winners. Turning $500 into $1,000 is not difficult. You don't need to follow a complicated strategy or chase speculative meme stocks to accomplish this. All you need to do is buy and hold shares of a fast-growing company with plenty of opportunities for further expansion and be patient.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy That Could Join the $1 Trillion Club

Currently, only five companies have market caps of $1 trillion or more. Three other companies could join their ranks, including a conglomerate, a healthcare giant, and a chipmaker with tremendous growth prospects. It wasn't all that long ago that no company on the planet claimed a market cap of $1...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy?

Cisco just posted its second straight quarter of positive sales growth. The stock still looks cheap, and could be a good defensive play as macroeconomic uncertainties rock frothier tech stocks. Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ:CSCO) stock hit a two-year high after the networking giant posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Aug. 18....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Nobody's Talking About

Fiserv powers the point of sale for merchants and processes payments for banks. If you're uncertain about interest rates, non-rate-sensitive financial stocks like Fiserv are a great place to invest. The company has been around for decades, but it's still pulling off growth like its younger competitors. In a market...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Renewable Energy Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

Bloom Energy continues to improve its core business in a multi-trillion-dollar market. Enphase Energy is growing revenue and gross margin at the same time and that's a recipe for success. TPI Composites continues to move its business in the right direction after another steady quarter of high single-digit growth. Earnings...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Earnings Roundup: Berkshire Hathaway, The Trade Desk, CEVA

The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ:TTD) second-quarter revenue doubled, but shares fell. Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) second quarter featured share buybacks (again). In this episode of MarketFoolery, Motley Fool analyst Jason Moser analyzes those stories and ponders the likelihood of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) still being a stand-alone company in 10 years. To catch...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Fastly, Pinterest, and Teladoc Health Stocks Notched Higher on Friday

These tech stocks have been hammered recently. Investors have valid concerns for all three of these companies. Shares of edge computing specialist Fastly (NYSE:FSLY), visual search and media platform Pinterest (NYSE:PINS), and telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) all jumped sharply on Friday. Shares of the three companies gained as much as 4.7%, 3.1%, and 3.7%, respectively. As of 11:10 a.m. EDT, however, Fastly was up 4%, Pinterest was up 2.1%, and Teladoc was up 3.4%.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

It's Time to Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

It's never fun to see red in your portfolio, and watching a stock lose 15% or even 50% of its value is worse. Unfortunately, this is something that every investor will deal with eventually. And how you handle those situations matters a great deal. Will you panic sell? Or will you keep a level head?
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Top Stocks to Buy as the Semiconductor Shortage Continues

A global shortage of semiconductors has turned the industry upside down. The demand for chips was high even before the pandemic started, due to the rollout of 5G. However, the coronavirus pandemic drove that demand much higher as millions bought laptops, cell phones, and gaming devices as they sheltered in their homes.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why You Should Avoid These Two Hot Technology Stocks

SentinelOne is a newcomer to the cybersecurity space, but its stock has already priced in loads of upside. Cloudflare has been a hot stock among investors, but its valuation has risen faster than its business can keep up. Buying a good quality company at a terrible valuation can lead to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

This mix of value, growth, and income stocks can be bought right now, even with the market near an all-time high. The stock market has been nothing short of an unstoppable force over the past 17 months. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the widely followed S&P 500 has effectively doubled in value through this past weekend and has hit dozens of new all-time highs in 2021.
Stocksinvesting.com

Think the Market Is Headed for a Crash? Then Consider Buying These 5 Defensive Stocks

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases, rising inflation, and geopolitical tensions might precipitate a stock market correction in the near term. So, we think investors seeking to hedge their portfolios against market declines could do worse than bet on UnitedHealth (UNH), Coca-Cola (KO), AT&T (T), Costco (COST), and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). Their consistent dividend-payout histories and stable earnings make these stocks defensive plays. So, let’s pore over these names.The rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, rising inflation, and the geopolitical tensions related to the collapse of the Afghan government are fueling significant stock market volatility. Because rising inflation and a likely slowdown in economic growth due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases are raising concerns over the potential for a market correction in the near term, many investors are now looking to hedge their portfolios.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Is the Only Chinese Stock I Would Buy Right Now

111 (NASDAQ:YI) is a severely undervalued telepharmacy that is rapidly expanding across all of China. The stock trades at less than 0.4 times revenue with a market cap of less than $500 million, despite showing no signs of stalling. It is quite obvious investors are heavily discounting its potential as part of a broad sell-off in Chinese stocks due to fears of regulatory crackdowns.

Comments / 0

Community Policy