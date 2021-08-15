Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Bend, IN

Pet of the Week: Abril is looking for someone to love

South Bend Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Abril, the Pet of the Week. She's available through Heartland Small Animal Rescue after her previous owner died. Abril seeks out pets, play time and love and will impress you with her devotion. She does require a home where she is the only dog, and definitely no cats. Despite her sweet disposition, she is not a fan of furry siblings. A secured fence is best as well. Abril will need help to deal with her fear of loud noises and fireworks. In exchange she'll shower you with love.

www.southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
City
South Bend, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
South Bend, IN
Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Bristol, IN
City
Mishawaka, IN
South Bend, IN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Animal Welfare#Dog Rescue#Animal Rescue#The Pet Of The Week#P O Box 6033#Elkhart Humane Society#Pet Refuge Inc#Petsconnect Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri lingers over Northeast, dropping more rain on saturated ground

Slow-moving Tropical Depression Henri was still lingering over the northeast Monday morning, threatening more flooding in the already-rain-soaked region. More than 64,000 customers were still without power Monday morning, with the majority in Rhode Island, though Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York also still had outages. After making made...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces erupts amid Kabul airport evacuation chaos

KABUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight involving Western forces erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, Germany's military said, adding to the evacuation chaos as Washington faces pressure to extend its deadline to withdraw. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have thronged the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

MOSCOW -- Russia’s president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy