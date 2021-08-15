Pet of the Week: Abril is looking for someone to love

Meet Abril, the Pet of the Week. She's available through Heartland Small Animal Rescue after her previous owner died. Abril seeks out pets, play time and love and will impress you with her devotion. She does require a home where she is the only dog, and definitely no cats. Despite her sweet disposition, she is not a fan of furry siblings. A secured fence is best as well. Abril will need help to deal with her fear of loud noises and fireworks. In exchange she'll shower you with love.