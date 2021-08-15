MOON KNIGHT Set Video Reveals Our First Look At Oscar Isaac's Suited Up Superhero Leaping Into Action

Ethan Hawke walked into a coffee shop for some java, and walked out with a role in a major Marvel project. Okay, it may not have been that simple for Hawke to join Marvel's upcoming Disney+ TV series Moon Knight. But the actor revealed on Late Night with Seth Meyers that Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac really did recruit him for the series in a coffee shop. "I heard about it from Oscar Isaac, who lives like three blocks down the street from me in Brooklyn," he says. "I was at a coffee shop, he came up to me. He's like, 'Hey, I really liked The Good Lord Bird.' I was like 'Oh, cool, I really like your work. You're amazing.' He's like, 'Hey, want to be in the Moon Knight with me?' I was like ... yeah! So, it happened the right way."