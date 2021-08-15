Cancel
Movies

MOON KNIGHT Set Video Reveals Our First Look At Oscar Isaac's Suited Up Superhero Leaping Into Action

By JoshWilding
 8 days ago

Marvel Studios hasn't revealed much about Moon Knight, though we do know that cameras have been rolling in Budapest for the past few months. Surprisingly, set photos for the Disney+ series have been non-existent, though that likely has something to do with the paparazzi being unable to travel overseas to keep an eye on productions like this one as a result of COVID travel restrictions.

Oscar Isaac
