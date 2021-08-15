Cancel
Miami-dade County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Far South Miami-Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 02:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds can touch down and produce waterspouts. Although typically weak and short lived, a landfalling waterspout can cause property damage and serious injury. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe Gusty showers will impact portions of southern Mainland Monroe and southern Miami-Dade Counties through 800 AM EDT At 725 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking gusty showers capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from near Rock Harbor to 11 miles west of Key Largo to 14 miles east of Flamingo. Movement was northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mahogany Hammock, Royal Palm Ranger and Everglades National Park. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Flamingo, FL
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Key Largo, FL
West Miami, FL
Monroe County, FL
