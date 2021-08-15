Cancel
Soccer

What about the financial crisis?! Barcelona ‘eyeing Arsenal pair Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette’ if Martin Braithwaite departs Nou Camp this summer

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarcelona are reportedly monitoring Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. As reported by Sport, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that he would like to bring in a new striker. However, the Catalan club would only be able to fulfil that objective if they are able to sell Martin...

Ronald Koeman
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Martin Braithwaite
Alexandre Lacazette
#Arsenal#Sport#Catalan
