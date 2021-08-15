What about the financial crisis?! Barcelona ‘eyeing Arsenal pair Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette’ if Martin Braithwaite departs Nou Camp this summer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he cannot be sure if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in decline or not after the striker's disappointing goal return last season. Aubameyang scored just 15 goals in all competitions last season, his lowest return for the decade, and in the Premier League his non-penalty goal return dropped from 20 to eight in a hugely frustrating campaign, the first after he signed a major three-year contract with Arsenal.