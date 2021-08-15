Boyfriend Dungeon promises to update its "inadequate" content warning
Boyfriend Dungeon developer Kitfox has agreed to update its content warning following feedback from players. Though the current statement warns that users should "play with care" given the game "may include references to unwanted advances, stalking, and other forms of emotional manipulation", the mature themes have prompted Kitfox to update the warning and make it "more accurate" in an update next week.www.eurogamer.net
