Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Boyfriend Dungeon promises to update its "inadequate" content warning

By News
Eurogamer.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoyfriend Dungeon developer Kitfox has agreed to update its content warning following feedback from players. Though the current statement warns that users should "play with care" given the game "may include references to unwanted advances, stalking, and other forms of emotional manipulation", the mature themes have prompted Kitfox to update the warning and make it "more accurate" in an update next week.

www.eurogamer.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Dating Sim#Kickstarter#Cw#Xbox Switch#Xbox Game Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Minecraft Dungeons Update 1.20 Patch Notes (1.10.3.0)

Update 1.20 has arrived for Minecraft Dungeons, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Developers Mojang Studios and Double Eleven have now released a brand new update for Minecraft Dungeons today that should be rolling out now for all platforms. On PS4 the patch number is 1.20, although officially it’s recognized as 1.10.3.0.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

Overcooked! gets a free birthday content update

Team17 and Ghost Town Games release a free Birthday Party update for Overcooked! All You Can Eat. To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Overcooked!, publisher Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games have released a free content update for Overcooked! All You Can Eat on all platforms. The update includes five...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Wrecking Ball achievement in Boyfriend Dungeon

Like in the achievement image, look for shutters or wooden planks which have a blue crack in them and attack them to reveal a secret challenge room/vault within. I've only seen them in floors 1-8 but will update the guide if I spot other secrets in later floors/dungeons.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Boyfriend Dungeon review: be still my metal heart

This dating sim meets dungeon crawler has wonderful characters and great writing that delivers some really thrilling romances, but it's let down by the dungeoning side feeling a bit undercooked. It was always my understanding that describing someone as a "weapon" was a (generally benign) insult: they behave in a...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Dating Sim 'Boyfriend Dungeon' Gets Down And Dirty On Switch Later Today

During today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase, Kitfox Games announced that its dungeon-dating hybrid Boyfriend Dungeon will be launching on Nintendo Switch today. The game arrives on the eShop for the price $19.99 USD, letting you fend off dangerous monsters and take your weapons on romantic dates. Yes, you read that correctly, your weapons.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Boyfriend Dungeon Launches On Nintendo Switch Today, So Go Out There And Woo Some Weapons

If you read our earlier preview about Boyfriend Dungeon, then you know we found it just as entertaining as it is weird. But weird is sometimes good, and Boyfriend Dungeon does weird very well. For those itching to woo some fancy weapons that coincidentally happen to be hot love interests, now's your time to chase those dreams because it arrives on Nintendo Switch today.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon Update Reveals New Winter Release Window

As part of today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase, we were treated to a welcome new look at Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon. A falling block-style puzzler with a dungeon-crawling twist, Pocket Dungeon was first announced for Switch back in February 2020. At the time, it was expected to launch last autumn, but now – after one final development push – the game has secured a new winter 2021 release window.
nintendosoup.com

Americas eShop Update: Garden Story, Boyfriend Dungeon, Axiom Verge 2

Axiom Verge 2 – In this prequel to the original Axiom Verge, a new hero fights for her life, empowered by the same microscopic machines that gradually consume her humanity. With two interconnected worlds to explore and fight through, it’s time to discover the origins of the Axiom Verge universe.
Recipesgamepur.com

How to change your appearance in Boyfriend Dungeon

Boyfriend Dungeon has a lovely suite of character customization options to choose from. Yes, it’s not as in-depth as a game like Skyrim, but it allows you to add some personality to your protagonist. Here’s how to change your appearance and how to get new outfits and accessories. It’s time...
Video Gamesplayer.one

RimWorld Update 1.3.3087: New Content and Bug Fixes

RimWorld recently got a new update that added new content and fixed bugs. Players can now replant trees. This can be done by extracting and moving them around as an item. If the extracted tree is not replanted within seven days, it will die out. This new feature makes it easier to move trees out of the way for constructing new buildings, without "killing" them in the process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy