XRP and Ethereum Classic Rise 10% Amid Slight Market Decline

By Tim Hakki
decrypt.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAltcoins are rising. Image: Shutterstock. XRP and Ethereum Classic both blew up 10% today, despite a 0.52% drop in the global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies. XRP commands $59.13 billion of crypto’s $2.10 trillion global market cap, making it the seventh-largest cryptocurrency, according to data aggregator Nomics. It trades at a price of $1.27, having blown up 10.19% overnight. It peaked at $1.32 on Sunday, its highest price since May.

