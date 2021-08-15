Nintendo successfully obtains permanent injunction against RomUniverse owner

Nintendo is known for many things — timeless characters, innovative consoles, and, of course, its aggressive, seemingly never-ending fight against piracy. On its website, Nintendo boasts, “Since 2008, Nintendo has supported over 600 actions in 16 countries, confiscating over a half million DS game copiers,” and “In 2009 alone, working with law enforcement agencies, Nintendo has pursued actions against over 80 factories in China producing (unlawful game-copying) devices.” In fact, Nintendo’s anti-piracy crusade starts well before the Nintendo DS. Back in 1994, Nintendo intercepted a shipment of bootleg Game Boy games, before ceremoniously destroying them with a steamroller (with the help of a creepy oversized Mario mascot-costume figure). A few years earlier, Nintendo had prevailed in a lawsuit against Tengen, a division of Atari, which circumvented Nintendo hardware locks and sold unlicensed games, including a Tetris copycat.