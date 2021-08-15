Cancel
Nintendo successfully obtains permanent injunction against RomUniverse owner

By Thomas Hughes
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has successfully obtained a permanent injunction against the owner of RomUniverse after successfully suing him earlier this year. Nintendo previously tried to file an injunction against Matthew Storman, who owned and operated RomUniverse. A further injunction filed recently was granted by the courts, which forbids Storman from reopening RomUniverse.

