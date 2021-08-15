Jennifer Lopez removes all trace of ex Alex Rodriguez from her Instagram

Jennifer Lopez has wiped all trace of her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez from her Instagram account as she settles down into her new relationship with Ben Affleck .

The superstar singer, 52, unfollowed the former baseball player, 46, and removed all photos of him from her page, according to Page Six .

It comes after the pair announced they had gone their separate ways in April, saying in a joint statement that they had “realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so”.

One of the posts which has reportedly been taken down featured Lopez and Rodriguez at Joe Biden’s inauguration in January. She performed at the event and has kept footage of herself (without him) at the event on her account.

Following the split, the ‘On The Floor’ singer got back together with ‘Gone Girl’ actor Affleck, 48, confirming their rekindled romance with a steamy snap in July.

The couple previously had a relationship back in 2002 and got engaged that year, but broke up in 2004 before any wedding could take place.

Fans of the musician have since taken to Twitter to welcome J-Lo ’s decision to cut ties with Rodriguez, also known as A-Rod:

While Lopez has apparently cut all Instagram ties with Rodriguez, a quick check of his own account reveals that he still follows the artist on the platform.

A source told Page Six that the 46-year-old is “single and having fun”. We wonder if he’ll find himself an old flame to reconnect with...