Mental Health

Helping students cope with the pressure to succeed

CBS News
CBS News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts say that students from high achieving schools, who are privileged in terms of educational opportunities, are at greater risk of substance abuse, depression and anxiety than the national norm, because of an unrelenting, insidious pressure to succeed. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with students and a psychologist about how adolescent wellness is as vulnerable to academic pressure as it is to poverty, trauma and discrimination.

