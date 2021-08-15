Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

If You Have This Stomach Problem, Your Risk of Dementia Is Doubled, Study Says

By Allie Hogan
Posted by 
Best Life
Best Life
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5qUQ_0bSD0pQ100
Shutterstock

As you age, the fear of developing dementia becomes more pressing. You start to wonder if your inability to remember someone's name or where you put your car keys means something more serious. In addition to looking out for those kind of red flags, there are a handful of common risk factors that can contribute to your risk of developing the disease, like your diet, physical activity, mental health, and drinking habits. But you may not know that researchers have also found that certain stomach problems are linked to a higher risk of dementia, too. Knowing that you're predisposed to the illness can help you adjust your lifestyle and plan ahead with your doctor. To see if you have one of these stomach problems that ups your chances of developing dementia, read on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DLCPB_0bSD0pQ100
iStock

A 2020 study published in the journal Gut found that inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) doubles your risk of developing dementia. According to the study's findings, 5.5 percent of participants with IBD, which includes the common conditions ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, developed dementia, compared to 1.5 percent of participants without IBD. However, after accounting for other potential influential factors, including age and underlying conditions, those with IBD were 2.54 times more likely to develop dementia than those without the condition.

"Our findings suggest there may be an intimate connection between IBD and neurocognitive decline," lead author Bing Zhang, MD, said in a statement. "Interestingly, we also found that dementia risk appeared to accelerate over time, correlating with the chronicity of IBD diagnosis."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RcPHX_0bSD0pQ100
iStock

The study also found that people with IBD were diagnosed around seven years earlier than those without IBD. According to the research, people with IBD were diagnosed at the age of 76 on average, while those without IBD were diagnosed on average at the age of 83.

Additionally, people with IBD were six times more likely to develop Alzheimer's, the most common form of dementia, than those without IBD, the authors pointed out in a statement in the BMJ.

The risk of dementia also seemed to be higher for people who had IBD for longer. "Dementia risk appeared to accelerate over time, correlating with the chronicity of IBD diagnosis," study author Hohui E. Wang, MD, said in the statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pGjob_0bSD0pQ100
iStock

Many studies have sought to understand the connection between the gut and the central nervous system, which all comes down to your enteric nervous system (ENS). Often referred to as your second brain, the ENS is two thin layers of more than 100 million nerve cells that line your gastrointestinal tract, the experts at Johns Hopkins explain. It's the reason why you get "butterflies in your stomach" when you're nervous or why you're often told to "go with your gut."

The ENS can trigger emotional shifts for people with irritable bowel disease and other stomach problems, and perhaps vice versa. "For decades, researchers and doctors thought that anxiety and depression contributed to these problems. But our studies and others show that it may also be the other way around," says Jay Pasricha, MD, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Neurogastroenterology, insinuating that the gut can affect the brain, too.

Wang, author of the study on dementia and IBD, noted that anxiety and depression are also prevalent in about 20 to 30 percent of IBD patients. "While the cause of IBD is not clear, it is thought to develop from an impaired immune response to changes in the gut microbiome," read the authors' statement in the BMJ.

For more health news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MvUmI_0bSD0pQ100
iStock

If you're concerned about your risk of developing dementia, be sure to look out for early signs of the illness. Memory loss, misplacing things, trouble planning or problem-solving, difficulty completing familiar tasks, and changes in mood or personality are just a handful of the early signs of dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association. If you notice any of these symptoms, especially if you have IBD, it's best to talk with your doctor.

Comments / 0

Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
5K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dementia Risk#Mental Health#Ibd#Gastrointestinal Tract#Ibd#Md#Ens#The Johns Hopkins Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
TechnologyPosted by
Best Life

If You Hear This When You Answer the Phone, Hang Up Immediately

In the era of overactive group texts and social media overload, getting a phone call from a friend or loved one with good news has become something of a special event again. Unfortunately, it's also become next to impossible to figure out which incoming calls are from someone you actually want to speak to and not just another annoying robocall. And even though those anonymous spam calls might seem like they're just a nuisance, they can actually be targeted scams that can put your personal information at risk. Thankfully, officials at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) say there are a few simple tricks that can tell you when you should hang up the phone immediately—and others that can help cut back on unwanted calls altogether. Read on to see how you can spare yourself from having to cut the cord.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Freezer, Throw It Out Immediately, FDA Warns

Having frozen food in your freezer stashed away for a night where you're looking for a quick meal is always a great idea. We've all had evenings when frying up some frozen meat and veggies kept us full—and saved a lot of time. You may want to double check what you have in your freezer, however, thanks to a recent recall of products that sent three people to the hospital with salmonella poisoning. Read on to make sure you don't have this potentially contaminated food on hand.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 60, This Is How Much a Pfizer Booster Protects You, Study Says

The approved COVID-19 vaccines rolled out over the past few months have all been proven to be highly effective in protecting against the virus. But now that months have passed since the first doses were first administered, questions over when people would need an additional shot to keep them effective are finally being answered by health experts and officials. Their decisions have been backed up by new research that has found supplemental doses can go a long way in keeping people safe from the virus, including one new study that found a Pfizer booster significantly protects those who are 60 and older.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger—from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vision problems linked to cognitive decline, study finds

In a new study from Johns Hopkins University, researchers found worse visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and stereo acuity impairment are linked to an increased risk for cognitive decline in older people. They examined the link between vision and cognition across multiple cognitive domains using several measures of vision. The analysis...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Could Be Your First Sign of Dementia Years Before Diagnosis, Study Says

Dementia may be all too common in old age, but that doesn't mean it's part of normal aging. To the contrary, experts say that when it comes to cognitive impairment, the goal is to spot it early and to act fast using a combination of medication, therapies, lifestyle changes, and more. However, for many dementia patients that opportunity has come and gone—and the statistics are likely to become more grim over time. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that over five million Americans suffered from dementia in 2014, the organization projects that over 14 million will suffer from its symptoms by 2060 as the population over 65 continues to increase.
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Calf Muscles and Blood Pressure Can Predict Dementia Risk

Summary: Researchers discuss how blood pressure can influence dementia risks and report raising diastolic blood pressure through daily soleus muscle, or calf muscle, stimulation can help reverse signs of cognitive decline associated with aging. Source: The Conversation. Decline in brain function often occurs as people age. People often worry that...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Widespread Pain Linked to Increased Risk of Dementia and Stroke

Findings independent of age, sex, general health and lifestyle. Widespread pain is linked to a heightened risk of all types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, and stroke, finds research published online in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. And this association is independent of potentially influential factors, such as...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice Pain Here, Your Risk of Alzheimer's Is 47 Percent Higher

If we sought medical attention every time something in our bodies hurt, we would probably never leave our doctor's office. From headaches to muscle aches, many of our everyday pains are just a normal part of aging. But if you notice a particular type of pain, you should talk to your doctor—and not only to deal with that specific discomfort. According to a new study, some pain could actually indicate that your risk of Alzheimer's disease is significantly higher. Read on to find out if your chances of developing Alzheimer's could be heightened.
FitnessPosted by
UPI News

Study: High-fat diet causes gut changes that increase heart disease risk

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- That a high-fat diet increases a person's risk for heart disease has long been known, but researchers now think they understand the process behind this link. A high-fat diet disrupts the biology of the gut's inner lining and the bacteria that help break down food, producing a substance that, while involved in the digestive process, may contribute to the development of heart disease, a study published Thursday by the journal Science found.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Much Coffee Raises Dementia Risk by 53 Percent, Study Says

For some of us, the day really can't get going until we've had our morning cup of coffee. And while recent studies have found that the beloved caffeinated beverage may not make us as jittery as we once thought, there's certainly such a thing as overdoing it. In fact, according to a new study, drinking too much coffee each day can actually raise your risk of dementia. Read on to see how many cups you should be limiting yourself to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy