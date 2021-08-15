Matthew 25: Ministries bringing relief supplies to help people affected by Haiti earthquake

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Little Haiti church is working to gather supplies for those impacted by the destructive and strong earthquake that hit over the weekend. “Whatever goods that people have, we will be willing to accept them,” said Father Reginald Jean-Mary. The Notre Dame d’Haiti Church is gathering what they can to help the country. “Open your hearts, open it and extend that hand to Haiti so we can stand on our feet,” said Jean-Mary. Jean-Mary is hoping to get this done quickly as the church is accepting things like batteries, flashlights, backpacks and medicine, as well as money. “The funds that we collect, not only to buy things on the ground so we can reinforce the economy but help us to get the things that we need for a direct and punctual response to the needs of the people,” said Jean-Mary. The church is not accepting things like food as it can be difficult to transport. In Haiti, the death toll has soared past 1,000 people. The 7.2 magnitude earthquake left thousands more without a roof over their head as homes were damaged or destroyed. The Notre Dame d’Haiti Church is located at 110 NE 62 Street in Miami.