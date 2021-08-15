The Wendelstein 7-X Nuclear Fusion Device Concept Proves Its Efficiency
Part of the optimization strategy experimentally confirmed / energy losses of the plasma reduced. One of the most important optimization goals underlying the Wendelstein 7-X fusion device at Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics (IPP) in Greifswald has now been confirmed. An analysis by IPP scientists in the journal Nature shows: In the optimized magnetic field cage, the energy losses of the plasma are reduced in the desired way. Wendelstein 7-X is intended to prove that the disadvantages of earlier stellarators can be overcome and that stellarator-type devices are suitable for power plants.scitechdaily.com
