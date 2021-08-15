Beautiful stretch of weather most of this week

MONDAY: Some high heat is set to make an appearance for the Ohio Valley today and likely stick around for most of the week. For the morning update, areas of fog are likely across the low lying river areas. Account for that on travel today. Another warm and muggy morning is also present. Current out the door temps sit in the upper 60s with dew points in the mid 60s as well. We will not shake the mugginess at all this week. Sky coverage today will be predominantly sunny, with a few more clouds likely to bubble up late in the day. A few showers are possible, but they may stay to our immediate east. Better chances for rain showers will come in the higher elevations. High temperatures today will be back in the mid to upper 80s. Dew point values will also stay in the uncomfortable category. Tonight, conditions will quiet down with a few clouds overhead. Winds will be calm, meaning fog will likely settle in during the AM hours tomorrow. Low temps will be in the mid 60s.