Beautiful stretch of weather most of this week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Sunday night’s storms will kick off a week that will feature multiple chances for rainfall and possible severe weather.
Sunday’s storm system will completely exit the state by early Monday morning, and the rest of the day will be hot and humid, with more storms possible in southern Minnesota.
Tuesday brings another severe storm chance, before temperatures cool down a bit before the end of the week, when another active weather pattern, including more rain, moves in.
