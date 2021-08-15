Hurricane Local Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland This product covers portions of southwest Alabama...northwest Florida...south central Alabama...and inland southeast Mississippi. **RECONNAISSANCE AIRCRAFT FINDS FRED A LITTLE STRONGER** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Covington - The Tropical Storm Watch has been cancelled for Escambia Coastal, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal, and Santa Rosa Inland * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Covington, Okaloosa Coastal, and Okaloosa Inland * STORM INFORMATION: - About 220 miles south-southeast of Fort Walton Beach FL or about 220 miles south of Destin FL - 27.3N 85.9W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement North-northwest or 330 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ As of 10:00 PM CDT, Tropical Storm Fred was located about 200 miles south of Panama City, Florida and moving to the north-northwest at 9 mph. Based on the latest track, Fred is expected to continue advancing northward and make landfall along the western Florida panhandle early Monday evening. The primary threat will be the potential for heavy rainfall across portions of the western Florida Panhandle and south central Alabama. A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Covington county Alabama. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Okaloosa county Florida. The Tropical Storm Watch for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Florida has been cancelled. A few tornadoes could be possible with any bands beginning during the day Monday and persisting through Tuesday, especially along and east of a line from Butler Alabama to Pensacola Florida. Minor coastal flooding of 1 to 3 feet could be possible across coastal areas of the western Florida panhandle and Alabama. Dangerous surf and rip currents will also begin to impact area beaches as early as this evening. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts mainly across the western Florida Panhandle and south central Alabama. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Elsewhere across portions of southwest Alabama and inland southeast Mississippi, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the northwest Florida Panhandle and a portion of south central Alabama. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across portions of southwest Alabama...south central Alabama...and inland southeast Mississippi, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the western Florida Panhandle and south central Alabama. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across portions of southwest Alabama and inland southeast Mississippi, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across coastal portions of the western Florida Panhandle and Alabama. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across portions of southwest Alabama...northwest Florida...south central Alabama...and inland southeast Mississippi., little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For the latest detailed evacuation and shelter information...please refer to your local emergency management agency at the phone number or website listed below. - Coastal Alabama: - Baldwin County: 251-972-6807 or www.baldwincountyal.gov/departments/EMA - Mobile County: 251-460-8000 or www.mcema.net - Northwest Florida: - Escambia County: 850-471-6400 or bereadyescambia.com - Santa Rosa County: 850-983-5360 www.santarosa.fl.gov/emergency - Okaloosa County: 850-651-7150 or www.co.okaloosa.fl.us/ps/home - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Mobile AL around 4 AM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.