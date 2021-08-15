Cancel
DOCUTAH Grows Festival To 100 Films!

By The Independent
suindependent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDixie State University DOCUTAH International Documentary Film Festival™ today announced 36 new films chosen from the 2021 submissions, bringing the total of films for this year’s Festival to 100 films from 13 countries, which combines films from the 2020 Festival with those accepted for this year. The DOCUTAH Festival takes place November 1 through 6 at the Megaplex Pineview 10 theaters, allowing expansion to 6 full days of films and time for more special events tied to the film themes. Information about the all films chosen for the Festival is being placed on the Website. A-Z lists of Features and Shorts can be found at https://docutah.com/a-to-z-features-2021/ and https://docutah.com/a-z-shorts-2021/.

