Western Legends Heritage and Music Festival Returns!. Kanab, Utah — Mark your calendar for the 23rd annual Western Legends Heritage and Music Festival on August 26-27, 2021. Enjoy legendary western movie stars, heroic bull riders, toe-tapping country music, and one-of-a-kind western art and craft vendors assembled in one epic location–, Kanab, Utah. Round up the family for this red-rock adventure and attend the ultimate cowboy experience.suindependent.com
