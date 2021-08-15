Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

A Liberal’s Take on Critical Race Theory

By Howard Sierer
suindependent.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t confuse Critical Race Theory with a belief that schools should teach a more realistic look at the black experience in America. “The neo-Marxist [Critical Race Theory] movement rejects equal opportunity, merit, and objectivity.” So says William Galston, a nationally prominent and widely-respected liberal commentator on the nation’s politics. Galston’s...

suindependent.com

Comments / 105

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Gramsci
Person
Walter Mondale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Relations#Critical Race Theory#Affirmative Action#Neo Marxist#Brookings Institution#The University Of Texas#University Of Maryland#Crt#Fox News#Marxian#Italian#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Related
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

Mom asked school too many questions on critical race theory. Now, a teacher's union is suing her for it.

The critical race theory has become a controversial topic in the United States in recent months, with conservatives and the right-wing doubling down on their claim that any study of racism in American, past, and present, will cause more division. A Mom from Rhode Island, Nicole Solas, is being sued for repeatedly asking questions on the curriculum at her kindergarten-aged daughter's school including whether the school teaches critical race theory and anti-racism. A teacher's union has filed a suit to block compliance with her public information requests on various matters citing the requests include copies of teachers' emails, which the union argues is a violation of teacher's privacy, reported Yahoo News. The suit argues that Solas' public information requests, nearly 200 of them, were concerning materials that are not subject to Rhode Island's public records law.
U.S. Politicstheohiostar.com

Commentary: Critical Race Theory and the Threat to the American Family

In a CNN interview with Anderson Cooper that aired in June, Barack Obama weighed in on perceived GOP anxieties. Instead of worrying about the economy and climate change, worries he thought appropriate for Republicans, “Lo and behold,” he told Cooper, “the single most important issue to them apparently right now is critical race theory. Who knew that that was the threat to our republic?”
Societymississippifreepress.org

Fear of a Black-Brown Planet: Pushing ‘Replacement Theory’ and Banning CRT to Save White Supremacy

Data from the 2020 U.S. census released last Thursday placed the white population at around 58%, the first decrease in the number of people who identify as white since 1790. That statistic sounded alarm bells for the conservative media personality Tucker Carlson and has helped him mainstream the white supremacist fear that people of color will erase the white population, an idea referred to as “replacement theory.” When paired with the regular railings against critical race theory (CRT) heard on his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson has used the census data to provide proof of what he sees as a racial apocalypse.
EducationWashington Times

Black conservatives urge school boards to adopt 1776 Unites instead of critical race theory

The Woodson Center has a suggestion for school boards battling with parents over critical race theory: Adopt the 1776 Unites curriculum instead. Members of the center’s 1776 Unites initiative urged the National Association of School Boards and local boards to consider its social studies and English lessons that “celebrate Black excellence, reject victimhood culture, and showcase the millions of African Americans who have prospered by embracing their country’s founding ideals.”
PoliticsSalt Lake Tribune

Rodrigo Fernandez-Esquivias: Banning critical race theory doesn’t help students

There has been a recent move to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) across the country. In Utah, state Rep. Steve Christiansen introduced one such bill, and U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens is an avid supporter of the idea. Based on the comments these policy-makers are making to the press, their arguments to justify such a ban are simplistic and poorly elaborated. I wonder if it is just a lack of eloquence or simply poor research on the topic.
SocietyVanity Fair

“I See My Work as Talking Back”: How Critical Race Theory Mastermind Kimberlé Crenshaw Is Weathering the Culture Wars

Kimberlé Crenshaw is tucked in her UCLA office with ceiling-high shelves. Behind her, two men enter the frame of our video call and bend and lift, packing stacks of books. “I’m moving offices,” she explains. “To one with a view of the lawn.” Crenshaw triaged her packed schedule to speak with me; she’s been in even higher demand than usual. She’s receiving, and declining, media hits left and right, mostly because she’s working on three books, all set to be released by May 2022. She’s a law professor at Columbia University and UCLA. She finds time to run the African American Policy Forum, the social justice think tank she cofounded 25 years ago, and to host a podcast on a term she coined in 1989: intersectionality. All this as Conservatives from Fox News’s Tucker Carlson to Texas senator Ted Cruz melt down over another academic framework she helped mint more than 30 years ago—critical race theory—landing her at the roiling center of the culture wars.
SocietyWashington Times

Al Sharpton: Critical race theory supporters must ‘rise up,’ face ‘cowards’ at school board meetings

Al Sharpton has a message for critical race theory supporters: “Rise up.”. The “Politics Nation” podcast host implored his audience to converge on school board meetings with “racist cowards” who oppose the controversial curriculum. “We can’t get complacent,” Mr. Sharpton said during a recent broadcast, media watchdog NewsBusters reported Tuesday....
SocietyChronicle

Letter to the Editor: Columnist is Right — Critical Race Theory Is a Red Herring

I am writing regarding columnist Michael Wagar's critical race theory opinion piece from July 10. I agree the protests and outrage are a red herring pushed by the right. Mr. Wagar states, "Teaching that white people hate black people is simply not taking place in our public schools. We need to make sure we are teaching a complete rendering of the history of America, the good with the bad.”
SocietyNorth Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Understand but don’t rewrite history

Mitchel Rickett, (letter to the editor, July 24) you listed many, and I know of many more, injustices and horrors perpetrated upon Blacks, Indians and other minorities worldwide throughout history. But I will never feel guilty about, nor will I try to rewrite history, because I understand, but don’t condone, why things happened.

Comments / 105

Community Policy