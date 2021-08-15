The 2021 Ogden Music Festival Is Back!

Presented by the Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music. Bluegrass fans celebrate the end of the summer festival season in Ogden with another memorable music experience. Ogden, Utah — Ogden Friends of Acoustic Music (OFOAM) prepares for the 2021 Ogden Music Festival to end the summer festival season at Weber County’s beautiful Fort Buenaventura, September 3-5, Labor Day weekend. The Fort will be transformed into a world-class venue, featuring big names in traditional Americana and bluegrass music with a good dose of soul and mariachi. OFOAM looks forward to safely welcoming fans back to the heart of Ogden for this traditional family event after the unexpected year of 2020.