CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward has been on the ground in Afghanistan as the country fell — from an abandoned U.S. military outpost in Ghazni province, to a teetering position in Kandahar with Afghan troops under constant sniper, to today’s dramatic ion the streets of Kabul. Chaos ruled at the airport of the Taliban-captured capital with desperate Afghans looking to get out and more U.S. troops dispatched to oversee an an evacuation. But the Islamic militants have been “bending over backwards to appear a mature diplomatic political force. That is the image they want to convey,” said Ward this afternoon...