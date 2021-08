OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 3 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 14 1/4 cents, December KC wheat is up 11 1/4 cents, December Chicago wheat is up 14 cents and December Minneapolis wheat is up 10 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 178.84 points and October crude oil is up $2.68 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.390 and December gold is up $23.60 per ounce. The USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) reports a new sale of corn: 458.600 mt (18 mb) of corn sold to Mexico for 2021-22. Grain and soybeans recover just a minor part of last week's slide in prices, as weekend rains were a bit less than expected.