There may be advantages to Saturday X-C Meet

Greene County is making major changes to its one home cross-country meet. The location is changing, and so is the day of the week the meet will be held on. Jeff Lamoureux is the head coach of the Rams for girls and boys and he said the meet will be at Jefferson Community Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 11. The coach said there could be an advantage to holding it Saturday morning. “It gives some of the parents a chance to attend. Most of the meets are at 4:30 or 5 o’clock, and for some parents it’s hard to get there. So, here’s a Saturday meet that might give some parents, some fans, and friends of the family, to come see the runners.”