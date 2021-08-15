Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, IA

There may be advantages to Saturday X-C Meet

By Doug Rieder
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreene County is making major changes to its one home cross-country meet. The location is changing, and so is the day of the week the meet will be held on. Jeff Lamoureux is the head coach of the Rams for girls and boys and he said the meet will be at Jefferson Community Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 11. The coach said there could be an advantage to holding it Saturday morning. “It gives some of the parents a chance to attend. Most of the meets are at 4:30 or 5 o’clock, and for some parents it’s hard to get there. So, here’s a Saturday meet that might give some parents, some fans, and friends of the family, to come see the runners.”

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Greene County, IA
Government
Greene County, IA
Sports
Jefferson, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Grand Junction, IA
County
Greene County, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Iowa State Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri lingers over Northeast, dropping more rain on saturated ground

Slow-moving Tropical Depression Henri was still lingering over the northeast Monday morning, threatening more flooding in the already-rain-soaked region. More than 64,000 customers were still without power Monday morning, with the majority in Rhode Island, though Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York also still had outages. After making made...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces erupts amid Kabul airport evacuation chaos

KABUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight involving Western forces erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, Germany's military said, adding to the evacuation chaos as Washington faces pressure to extend its deadline to withdraw. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have thronged the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

MOSCOW -- Russia’s president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy