Public Health

Some won't listen to doctors and scientists on COVID. Maybe they'll listen to you. Please try.

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are all weary of COVID-19. We are overburdened with the sorrow that swells when someone we know — or someone we love -- dies of the virus. We are exhausted by the endless negotiations of life in a pandemic: Where masks are required, how many people can safely gather, whether we should step back from some of the freedoms we’ve reclaimed in recent months. And most of us are alarmed at the recent, almost unbelievable spike in cases spurred by an easily transmissible variant of COVID-19.

Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
Covid-19 Vaccine
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama doctor says he won’t treat unvaccinated people: ‘COVID is miserable way to die’

An Alabama doctor is taking a bold stance in the efforts to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Jason Valentine, a physician at Mobile’s Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health, posted a photo on his Facebook page showing him posed next to a sign that says “effective Oct. 1, 2021, Dr. Valentine will no longer see patients that are not vaccinated against COVID-19.”
Public HealthIdaho Statesman

Doctor in Alabama won’t see patients without COVID vaccine. ‘Can’t watch them die’

A doctor in Alabama says he will stop seeing patients who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Jason Valentine, a physician at Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, on Monday posted a photo to Facebook of a sign on his doors informing patients that, as of Oct. 1, 2021, he will no longer see them if they are not vaccinated against the coronavirus.
PharmaceuticalsNews Herald

Do you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines? Listen to this doctor | Guestview

We’ve all been asked to make sacrifices to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot is uncertain and we continue to learn more about this virus and adapt, so it’s understandable that you may have questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines. However, as a physician who has cared for people for 30 years, I received the vaccine when it became available to me, and I’ve also strongly encouraged my family and friends to get vaccinated.
Public HealthLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Won't get a COVID-19 vaccine? Some bosses may charge you $20 to $50 more for health insurance on every paycheck

Full FDA approval could accelerate employer mandates. Some employers are considering an insurance surcharge on unvaccinated workers. HR professionals fear workers will quit over mandates. Some argue that incentives work better than mandates. Tyson Foods, United Airlines, CNN, the U.S. military. A wide variety of employers, including those four, impose...
Charleston County, SCThe Post and Courier

Commentary: Listen to your doctor — mask up until all kids are protected

The Charleston County Medical Society was established in 1952, with a school health committee to advise the school district about issues regarding health. Our committee of doctors, school staff and community members has met faithfully for these past 69 years and has a close relationship with the Charleston County School District. Over time, we have addressed needs such as increasing the number of school nurses, improving nutrition and increasing physical activity.
Public HealthPosted by
POZ

Scientists Say Biden Jumped the Gun With COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Plan

The Biden administration’s plans to make COVID-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community. As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Life-Saving Advice

In a confluence of events, the rise of the COVID Delta variant is coinciding with back to school time, raising fears of even more cases—especially among unvaccinated children. With ICUs filling up in certain states, including Florida, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, just spoke to Florida's Fox 13 and gave 7 tips that could save your life. Read on for each of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...

