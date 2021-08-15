Report: Abraham Told Chelsea Teammates He Wanted Arsenal Move Ahead of AS Roma Transfer

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham told his teammates that he wanted to join Arsenal this summer ahead of his move to AS Roma, according to reports.

The forward is set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer and Rome is the destination for Abraham.

As per the Athletic, Abraham had been telling his Chelsea teammates that he wanted to join Arsenal but no offer came in for the forward.

It was previously reported that Arsenal were 'pushing hard' to sign Abraham as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'admires' Abraham, who scored against the Gunners in the Mind Series for Chelsea.

It was further reported that Abraham was aware of the Gunners' interest and was telling his Chelsea teammates that he wanted a move to the North London side.

However, a bid never arrived from Arsenal with Chelsea preferring the 23-year-old to move abroad rather than to a direct rival.

Thomas Tuchel previously discussed Abraham's future and admitted that a transfer was on the cards.

It was reported that Abraham would take time to make a decision regarding his future but now he has made his mind up and agreed to move to Rome as AS Roma general manager Thiago Pinto has been in London to hold talks with Abraham in an attempt to convince the striker to move to the Serie A side.

The Serie A side will reportedly sign the forward for £34 million.

