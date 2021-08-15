Cancel
Report: Abraham Told Chelsea Teammates He Wanted Arsenal Move Ahead of AS Roma Transfer

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham told his teammates that he wanted to join Arsenal this summer ahead of his move to AS Roma, according to reports.

The forward is set to depart Stamford Bridge this summer and Rome is the destination for Abraham.

As per the Athletic, Abraham had been telling his Chelsea teammates that he wanted to join Arsenal but no offer came in for the forward.

It was previously reported that Arsenal were 'pushing hard' to sign Abraham as Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'admires' Abraham, who scored against the Gunners in the Mind Series for Chelsea.

It was further reported that Abraham was aware of the Gunners' interest and was telling his Chelsea teammates that he wanted a move to the North London side.

However, a bid never arrived from Arsenal with Chelsea preferring the 23-year-old to move abroad rather than to a direct rival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HwVZ_0bSCwgXo00

Thomas Tuchel previously discussed Abraham's future and admitted that a transfer was on the cards.

It was reported that Abraham would take time to make a decision regarding his future but now he has made his mind up and agreed to move to Rome as AS Roma general manager Thiago Pinto has been in London to hold talks with Abraham in an attempt to convince the striker to move to the Serie A side.

The Serie A side will reportedly sign the forward for £34 million.

Premier LeagueSB Nation

Abraham asks for more time as Arsenal propose Lacazette to AS Roma — reports

Tammy Abraham is supposed to make a decision by the end of this week regarding the transfer offer proposed by AS Roma, but after a day of talks with their director of football, Tiago Pinto, he appears no closer to one. That’s the latest situation report as per various Italian media (via Football Italia), with another day of talks scheduled for today (Friday) but seemingly less and less hope of Roma being able to convince Abraham.
UEFACBS Sports

Arsenal vs. Chelsea bold predictions: Romelu Lukaku back with a bang, Mikel Arteta woes grow

It has been one of the Premier League's marquee fixtures over the last quarter of a century but there has perhaps never been a period where the gulf between Chelsea and Arsenal has been so great, particularly in favor of the blue side from west London. Thomas Tuchel's European champions head to the Emirates Stadium fresh from a commanding opening day win over Crystal Palace while Arsenal fans are murmuring with dissatisfaction over the job done by the German's counterpart Mikel Arteta after a 2-0 defeat to Brentford on the opening day of the season.
Premier League90min.com

Patrick Vieira 'not surprised' Arsenal lost against Brentford

Arsenal legend and Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has admitted he was not surprised that the Gunners were beaten by Brentford in the opening game of the Premier League season last weekend. The Bees, playing in the top flight for the first time since 1947, won 2-0 thanks to goals...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Chelsea vs. Arsenal combined XI: The lone Arsenal player in a 3-4-3

The 2021/22 Premier League season has only just begun, and the two biggest clubs in London, Chelsea and Arsenal, appear to be heading in dramatically different directions. Chelsea, on the back of a commanding victory over Crystal Palace last Saturday, is arguably the hottest team in world football at the moment. Arsenal, on the other hand, suffered a not-so-shocking defeat at Brentford to begin the new campaign, which has sent the fanbase into a state of panic.
UEFABBC

Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku scores as Blues win London derby

Romelu Lukaku scored his first ever Chelsea goal - almost a decade after his debut - as Thomas Tuchel's team deservedly beat Arsenal. Lukaku, who was at Chelsea as a teenager, started at the Emirates after his £97.5m signing from Inter Milan and looks to have given the Blues an ominous new dimension.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

AS Roma join chase for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham — report

Tammy Abraham looked to be on his way out of Chelsea even before Romelu Lukaku’s (imminent) arrival, but the question of where he might go remains wholly unresolved as yet — and while he’s said to be in no hurry to make a decision, the new season is about to start and the transfer window has only three weeks to go as well.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Roma manager Mourinho considering Chelsea striker Abraham

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. Abraham is set to leave the west London club this summer after falling down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel. A number of clubs have been linked with the English attacker, including Southampton and Aston Villa. Atalanta have...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Liverpool ‘line up £34m move for Jeremy Doku’ as Roma ‘agree £34m deal for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham’

Raheem Sterling is reportedly set to begin new contract talks with Manchester City. According to The Sun, the 26-year-old winger has put a team together to help work through his options, which include potential moves to Arsenal or Tottenham. Sterling still has two years left on his deal with City, and is believed to feature in manager Pep Guardiola’s plans for the club.
Soccerchiesaditotti.com

Following Series of Meetings, Abraham Reportedly Warming to Roma Move

I'm not sure we've ever published a transfer piece just to say that Roma are cautiously optimistic about signing a particular transfer target. But then again, we've never really covered a transfer saga quite like Roma's pursuit of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. Sure, we've followed many protracted rumors in our day, including the club's pursuit of Abraham's predecessor, Edin Dzeko. Our #DaretoDzeko campaign dragged on for months but not because of any reticence on Dzeko's part; he desperately wanted to link up with Miralem Pjanic and Francesco Totti in Rome, but the club needed weeks (if not months) to sort out terms with Manchester City back in the summer of 2015.

