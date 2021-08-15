What’s going on with Kadarius Toney? Figuring out Giants rookie’s strange absence from Jets game

On a conference call the day after the preseason opener, coach Joe Judge said he plans to take the Giants' injured players to Cleveland this week. "The purpose being going out there and letting them do some of their rehab and recovery while we're out there either at Cleveland's facilities or on the field while we're practicing, so that will be the plan right now," Judge said. "If something changes or someone has a unique situation that could include a person, two people, whatever may come up right now that we don't have listed as an issue. But as we go through medical meetings today and tomorrow, that's something we'll have to address."