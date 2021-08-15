REVIEW: ‘We Intend to Cause Havoc’ documents Zamrock band WITCH
Photo: Jagari plays guitar for some fellow musicians who love his skills and talents. Photo courtesy of Utopia / Provided by Sicily Publicity with permission. The title of the new documentary We Intend to Cause Havoc is also the name of one of the most influential rock bands to ever emerge from Zambia in southern Africa. Abbreviated, We Intend to Cause Havoc is known simply as WITCH, and they rocked under the leadership of the energetic and talented singer Jagari.www.hollywoodsoapbox.com
Comments / 0