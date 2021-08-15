Cancel
Iowa State

Week in Iowa: Recap of news from across the state

By Gazette Des Moines Bureau
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents call for end to face mask ban: A social media-led, grassroots group of Iowa parents took their pandemic complaints to the Iowa Capitol to call for Gov. Kim Reynolds to give school districts relief from a new state law that prohibits schools from enacting face mask requirements when there is no such requirement from the state government. The “Safe at School Sit-In” was held on a scorching, sunny morning on the Iowa Capitol grounds in Des Moines and attended by roughly 100 supporters. The event was hosted by five Iowa mothers and was the product of a movement that started with a social media post.

EnvironmentNBC News

Henri lingers over Northeast, dropping more rain on saturated ground

Slow-moving Tropical Depression Henri was still lingering over the northeast Monday morning, threatening more flooding in the already-rain-soaked region. More than 64,000 customers were still without power Monday morning, with the majority in Rhode Island, though Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York also still had outages. After making made...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Firefight involving Western forces erupts amid Kabul airport evacuation chaos

KABUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A firefight involving Western forces erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, Germany's military said, adding to the evacuation chaos as Washington faces pressure to extend its deadline to withdraw. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have thronged the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats return to advance Biden's agenda in face of crises

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden ’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-19 pandemic. At this politically perilous moment, Biden and his Democratic allies on Capitol...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Putin criticizes placing Afghans in Central Asia

MOSCOW -- Russia’s president has criticized Western nations for seeking to temporarily house Afghan refugees in Central Asian countries, citing security concerns for Russia. Speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kremlin’s United Russia party on Sunday, Vladimir Putin blasted what he described as a “humiliating approach” by Western states.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

