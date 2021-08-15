Become an FT subscriber to read:

Cancel
Middle East

Financial Times
 8 days ago

History repeats itself in the tragedy of Afghanistan.

Internetinvesting.com

The Disgrace Of Robinhood

Trading app Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) reported earnings after the close on Wednesday and the stock tumbled more than 10% Thursday. It was a sad day in the investing world when stock trading app Robinhood went public. As I've written many times before, I think this company is an absolute disgrace and agree wholeheartedly with Charlie Munger, who said it's "beneath contempt."
WorldFinancial Times

FT Weekend Quiz: Ohm’s Law, ‘Mad Men’ and Northern Ireland Troubles

Our ‘Round on the Links’ quiz tests your ability to draw connections. Thinking caps on!. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Life & Arts news. All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.
PhotographyThe Drum

8 unique stories: what it takes to become a visual artist

To celebrate World Photography Day and visual artists from all over the world, Depositphotos announced a new project called “The Photographer’s Way”. The project explores what it takes to become a photographer. What stereotypes do artists face during their journeys? How do they cope with personal issues through photography? What helped them expand their boundaries and follow their passion?
TV & VideosBBC

Netflix production 'boom' benefits TV graduates

New television production graduates are finding work on hit shows like Strictly and The Crown as the industry booms. Nick Stubbs, from the University of Gloucestershire, said "really busy" studios have been "great" for graduates after production "ground to a halt" in spring 2020. Graduate Izzy Hart said she was...
SocietyThe Drum

The Voice Newspaper: Tick it to Change it by M&C Saatchi

The Voice Newspaper, Britain’s only black newspaper, has launched a campaign to boost the completion of the Black British Voices project – the first-ever comprehensive national inquiry into the Black British experience, developed in partnership with the Department of Sociology at the University of Cambridge and consultancy group I-Cubed. The push was created in collaboration with M&C Saatchi.
Financial Times

FT Weekend Magazine Crossword Number 553

FT Weekend Magazine Crossword Number 553
BusinessFinancial Times

Is the pandemic an economic cul-de-sac?

Is the pandemic an economic cul-de-sac?
BusinessFinancial Times

Afghanistan’s ‘dire’ financial outlook

Afghanistan's 'dire' financial outlook
MarketsFinancial Times

Financial Times

Just when you thought the chip shortage was over . . .
Economybitcoinmarketjournal.com

Think and Grow Rich (With Blockchain)

Today, I’m coming out of the closet. Over a decade ago, I discovered a little book called Think and Grow Rich. Written in 1937 by Napoleon Hill (pictured above), it is considered one of the classic self-improvement books. The basic premise is that our thoughts become things. If you want...
EconomyFinancial Times

China’s crackdown leaves bankers in limbo

China's crackdown leaves bankers in limbo
StocksFinancial Times

Q2 flows show European ETF investors rediscovered the value factor

Q2 flows show European ETF investors rediscovered the value factor
LifestyleFinancial Times

5 adventures that start on the water…

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Travel news. Its swank expedition-class yacht, Aqua Blu, may have got most of the press of late down in eastern Indonesia, but Aqua Expeditions made its reputation with bar-setting luxury river cruises on the Peruvian Amazon. This summer, founder and CEO Francesco Galli Zugaro and his team have returned to Aqua’s roots with the launch of Aqua Nera, a 20-suite river cruiser custom-built in Ho Chi Minh City and transported to Belém, in Brazil, whence she navigated 1,500 miles up the Amazon to Iquitos. A series of three-, four- and seven-night journeys are already underway; they’re making deep incursions into native rainforest on state-of-the-art tenders (exceptional access to wilderness having always been one of Aqua Expeditions’ USPs), where they’ve been birding and spotting all manner of animals: sloths, howler monkeys, pink dolphins, anaconda – and, as the water seasonally recedes and the riverbanks widen, no small number of jaguar (“It’s like Jurassic Park meets the Garden of Eden” was the caption on the video Galli Zugaro sent me this week, showing one of the huge cats having a lazy swim in a black-water tributary just a few metres from the foredeck).
Lifestyletheculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book Near the Bodleian Library, Oxford

As one of the oldest libraries in Europe, the Bodleian draws in thousands of visitors each year. We’ve hand-selected the best places to stay near to the library on your next trip to Oxford – and they’re bookable on Culture Trip. Many famous people have walked the ancient halls of...
WorldFinancial Times

Boris Johnson to host Afghanistan crisis talks

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news. Johnson acknowledges China and Russia...

